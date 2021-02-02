The industry convinces DISA to change its market research approach to cloud acquisitions





Again, why is the federal tech community in a hurry? From the Pentagon’s decision on cloud computing.

This time, the Defense Information Systems Agency made a decision and questioned the first rationale behind yet another cloud acquisition program, until a sudden change of mind late Friday.

DISA has received high praise from the industry primarily for its inclusiveness and openness to innovation, and has decided to do the exact opposite. Initially, we wanted to limit the response of cloud program offices to information requests to 14 large and 23 small vendors of system engineering, technology, and innovation (SETI) vehicles.

However, pressure from three industry groups and other experts has led DISA to change its mind and convince more than 37 other companies to submit their RFI responses.

In a statement to the Federal News Network, Megan Petersen, Senior Director of Policy, Public Sector and Lawyers at ITI, appreciates DISA’s prompt response and resolution. We look forward to sending comments on this important initiative on behalf of ITI members. DISA encourages the ITI and the broader technology industry to provide additional opportunities to share their views on purchasing the cloud and other innovative technologies.

Before changing minds, the ITI, Digital Innovation Alliance, and Internet Association asked DISA about their decision to limit RFI response.

As an industry association representing hundreds of global technology companies, including major cloud service providers, we are in a unique position to provide a valuable perspective on DoD questions, the January 27 letter said. By polling diverse members and consolidating answers, you can provide DoD with critical market intelligence. To ensure that DoD’s market research is comprehensive, the government will post this RFI publicly so that companies and industry groups with relevant experience and insight can contribute to responding to this important effort. It is recommended to.

11 Questions About Buying the Cloud

DISA released RFI to SETI contractors in early January to streamline the contract process so that DoD can procure cloud IT professional services within weeks rather than months after identifying requirements. We asked for feedback on the creation of CCPO). This RFI seeks information on all methods and approaches, as well as feasibility, to shorten the procurement timeline and at the same time support agile contract practices.

For some, that RFI is a future embodiment of the JEDIthe Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program. DISA asks 11 questions about current and future approaches to purchasing cloud services, conducting market research, and developing requirements.

Trade associations wondered why DISA went to this small group of contractors for information rather than a broader and even non-traditional set of companies.

An industry source who demanded anonymity for fear of affecting its relationship with the DISA said it was unclear why the agency started with a small group.

According to sources, after the first RFI, after hearing from the first group, the agency will never open the RFI widely. Once you understand what is possible, you usually start wide and narrow. If this is the first step, it will keep them even further away from market leaders and the best companies out there.

Prior to DISA reversing the course on Friday, answers to questions about the RFI provided limited insight into its rationale.

A DISA spokesperson said the reason for using RFI to go only to SETI contractors is to gain a perspective from innovative and even some non-traditional contractors.

After receiving your response, we will analyze and determine the next steps to conduct market research if necessary. This reflects our overall strategy of working in an iterative way, the spokesman said. Recent RFIs are just the first step in conducting market research to identify viable paths to accelerate the acquisition of cloud professional services. This gives mission partners the technical support they need to migrate and operate in a variety of cloud environments. DISA begins with targeted market research under SETI contractual instruments, analyzes the information, and then determines the next iteration of market research required for this effort.

Protection from conflicts of interest

But if you look at SETI’s contractors, especially the unlimited group, most of the list is who the vendors IBM, Northrop Grumman, Raids, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Deloitte are. It’s hard for SETI SME winners to determine if DISA is the place to ask non-traditional contractors, but trust that DISA is part of a capped contract. If so, it’s hard to imagine these vendors being at the cutting edge. $ 7.5 billion.

Another concern raised by some in the industry is the use of SETI contractors only, and DISA has raised itself from potential conflicts of interest in future solicitations to establish program offices. How can you protect it? Many of these contractors have relationships with cloud providers, separating those who run program offices from those who support the implementation of cloud services, even if DoD is finally understood and won multiple awards under JEDI. There is no way to do it. Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and other providers.

DISA spokespersons did not address conflicts of interest concerns directly, except that there are regulations and policies prohibiting such behavior.

Recent RFIs are just the first step in conducting market research to identify viable paths to accelerate the acquisition of cloud professional services. This gives mission partners the technical support they need to migrate and operate in a variety of cloud environments. Market research efforts will continue to be repeated as the information is analyzed, the spokesman said.

DISA did not provide details on the timeline for the next step in finally creating a cloud program office solicitation.

John Wyler, Secretary-General of the IT Acquisition Advisory Board (IT-AAC), said the Pentagon makes too many mistakes of this sort by limiting market research. He said it is the main reason for many of DoD’s IT failures. He said narrowing input from knowledgeable sources increases the risk of missing true innovation.

The JEDI program is often conducted as an example of failed market research, despite DoD’s extensive conversation with the industry. With the Pentagon keeping the ultimate goal in mind, there remains concern that most industry days and other feedback will be shown.

Are there any changes to JEDI?

Speaking of JEDI, the Pentagon seems to be more open to rethinking its path than ever before. A report to Congress provided by DoD to the press states that the Pentagon may need to consider another path if it loses some of the AWS JEDI protests in the Federal Claims Court.

The Pentagon told Congress that the complexity and duration of the proceedings could question the future of JEDI cloud procurement if the court dismissed the allegations of improper influence of AWS. In this scenario, DoDCIO will reassess its future strategy.

This is the first time the Pentagon has taken up the topic of reassessing the JEDI strategy.

Even if the court dismisses AWS’s allegations of improper influence, DoD remains suspended at JEDI for at least another four to five months while the remaining proceedings are being filed. It states that it will be.

The fact that DoD even accepts to rethink its JEDI strategy is a significant change to the overall conversation we have made over the last three years. Let’s hope DISA is paying attention to how battleships are starting to turn and can more quickly recognize the shortcomings of the cloud program office strategy.

