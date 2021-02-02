Significant discount on top-notch Samsung QD models





Black Friday 2020: This weekend, Samsung has significantly reduced the price of one of the best midrange QLED TVs of the year.

The Super Bowl LV is just around the corner, and in addition to all the excitement of big games, there’s a lot of excitement in the savings department as well. In fact, many top-class models will be marked down at about the same time as this gigantic sporting event, so there’s no perfect time to bring yourTV back. If you’re still using the same flat screen that you inherited, quantum dots, or QLED TVs, could be a great upgrade. And your dream model may be waiting at the best buy as this retailer has significantly reduced the price of tons of top-notch Samsung models.

Save up to $ 500 off 4K QLEDTV and up to $ 2,000 off 8K QLEDTV for a limited time, saving hundreds of dollars on top picks.

Q What is an LED TV?

These TVs will make your photos more vibrant than ever. (Photo: Copyright 1995-2018 SAMSUNG All Rights Reserved.)

If you’re new to buying a high-end TV, the QLED unit is basically a unit made up of fine dots that respond to light as the screen emits color. The end result is a screen that can produce brighter colors and sharper images than you would see on a panel other than QLED.

For those looking for another TV in this category, the Samsung Q80 is a hidden gem. Initially priced from $ 1,299.99, but starting at $ 1,099.99, you can save between $ 100 and $ 200. According to Pizza’s senior staff writer and TV tester Michael Desjardin, everything that makes this particular QLED model very noteworthy comes down to yours. Reacquire in exchange for the reduced price.

“we [haven’t] We’ve still tested the Q80T in our lab, but because it’s a quantum dot TV, we can reasonably expect bright highlights and impressive color reproduction, “says Michael. [also] With support for a native refresh rate of 120 Hz (Hz) and a variable refresh rate (VRR), the more premium Q90T (starting at $ 1,499.99) is available at significantly lower cost. “

In Michael’s opinion, it’s a great choice for brand fans who may be looking for a QLED experience but don’t want to spend thousands or thousands of dollars to secure it.

Samsung Q90T QLED TV No Dolby Vision (Photo: Review / Betsey Goldwasser)

The top-notch unit, especially worth drooling at a discounted price, is the Samsung Q90T mentioned above, as it is one of the best TVs we’ve ever tested. Originally priced from $ 1,699.99, it’s now available from $ 1,499.99, saving you between $ 100 and $ 500.

“”[The panel for the Q90T] Equipped with fine dots that enhance color and brightness. The Q90T impressed us with its very bright highlights, rich color reproduction, and a list of impressive features, “says Michael.

From streaming movies to next-generation games, the Samsung Q90T excels in all sizes (sold in 55-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch versions) and helps take your screening experience to the next level. The model is just a few of the many top-class, significantly discounted TVs currently available. Below are some of the best options for shopping now.

The best Samsung TV deals to shop for right now

The quantum dot TV Samsung Q90T is available in four sizes (55 “, 65”, 75 “, and 85” and features Samsung’s built-in Tizen-based smart platform. (Photo: Review / Betsey Goldwasser)

Less than $ 1,000 Less than $ 2,000 Less than $ 5,000

