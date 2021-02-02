The High Flying Black Wing is the most capable Cadillac ever





Cadillac’s gas-fired high-performance truck monster is stylish.

General Motors luxury brands unveiled the 2022 CT4 and CT5 V-series Black Wing models on Monday. This is the most powerful lineup of Cadillac performance sedans with 472 horsepower and 668 horsepower, respectively. This pair is the last V Series model to feature a gas engine as the brand transitions to an all-electric vehicle.

The Black Wing car is an evolution of the previous ATS-V and CTS-V performance sedans, with an expanded version of the twin-turbo, 3.6-liter V-6 and supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 familiar from its predecessor. It is installed. However, the $ 59,990 CT4 Blackwing, which has been significantly reduced from the ATS-V, is competitive with both subcompact and compact performance products from rival European car makers.

For example, the CT4 Black Wing is comparable to the price of a subcompact BMW M2 Coupe, with two more doors and nearly 70 horsepower. $ 11K cheaper than the compact $ 70,895 M3 sedan, the CT4 Blackwing offers comparable horsepower and a faster 3.8-second run from 0-60mph. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio is the king of compact hills with 505 horses.

The ferocious $ 84,990 CT5 Black Wing squeezes an additional 28 metric from the outgoing CTS-Vs 640 horsemill, making it the most powerful Cadillac ever, with high-priced six-digits such as the $ 103,000 BMW M5 and the $ 114,000 Audi RS7. I am aiming for a performance model. .. The CT5 adds an equation of value by reducing the sticker price by 5 grounds compared to the previous generation CTS-V. It reaches 60 in just 3.7 seconds.

Brandon Vivian, Cadillac’s chief engineer, said the V Series Black Wing means the highest level of execution and provides a clear vision of American performance. With incredible power and gorgeous craftsmanship, there is no compromise between the two. We turned to the championship-winning racing tradition and created two cars that enhance the experience of the famous V-series.

The Cadillac CT4V Series Black Wing Lia features a quad pipe and diffuser for downforce. (Photo: Henry Pain, Detroit News)

In keeping with that racing tradition, the two cars underwent extensive track testing and were televisioned on Saturday night during the 24 Hours of Daytona, where one of Cadillac’s four Dpi.VR prototype entries finished second overall. I was teased by a commercial. Black Wings learned from Cadillac’s successful racing program.

Behind the scenes, GM sports car racing boss Laura Clauser said in an interview that he was trying to take the lessons learned from the racetrack and put them into production. The CT5 and CT4 took all the learning from the DPi program and incorporated it into production (like the method) to bring air to the car more efficiently, improving stability and fuel efficiency.

The quad pipe and diffuser distinguish the rear end of the Cadillac CT5 V Series Black Wing. (Photo: Henry Pain, Detroit News)

Still, the CT4 and CT5 Blackwing cars mark the end of the era of development as Cadillac moves away from petrol power.

Its status could make these black wings attractive to the collector community as the pinnacle of Cadillac combustion engine performance. In an interview, Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey said performance efforts will continue regardless of the propulsion system.

The Black Wing is built on the same platform as the CT4 and CT5 sedans, which redefined the Cadillac sedan lineup. The 2020 CT4 has replaced the ATS, but its size and power have fallen into a more competitive subcompact segment over the BMW 2 Series and the Audi A3. Similarly, the CT5 has replaced the midsize CTS and is now targeted, for example, in the compact segment, which boasts class-leading rear legroom.

To convey the driver-centric nature, both rear-wheel drive black wing models come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but the optional 10-speed automatic is thanks to advances such as no-lift shifts that enable race cars. Produces faster lap times-it’s like changing gears without releasing the accelerator pedal.

The Cadillac CT4V Series Black Wings are available in manual or automatic transmissions. (Photo: Henry Pain, Detroit News)

The CT4 V Series Black Wing is already nimble truck carving, boasting 445 lb-ft torque for 472 horses and offering optional merchandise such as an enhanced aerodynamic package with a larger rear wing and front spoiler. Enhance functionality. It offers a standard electronic limited slip rear differential (along with the CT5 Black Wing).

The 659 torque, 6.2-liter CT5 Black Wing is exotic, including carbon fiber seats and carbon ceramic brakes (15.7 inches, the largest ever offered in a production caddy) to help revive missiles over 200 miles per hour. We provide add-ons to the earth.

The CT4 Black Wing will reach 189 mph.

The Cadillac CT4 V Series Black Wing requires a large amount of air to supply the twin turbo V-6 beast behind it. (Photo: Henry Pain, Detroit News)

With the black grille, the front end of the Black Wing car is full of threats. Air intakes are everywhere to feed the internal combustion beasts inside. Both cars are tied up with extra body braces and visually distinguished by side air vents to speed up the air passing through the fender wells. Behind it lies a quad tailpipe and diffuser underneath the trunk, which is studded with the V-series logo.

The car is equipped with a fully digital instrument display with TOUR / SPORT / TRACK driving modes. Similar to the configurable V-mode found on mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, the configurable V-mode allows you to optimize the car’s state-of-the-art magnetic ride control shock for the conditions of the truck. It can be accessed from the prominent buttons on the steering wheel. Launch control is available for optimal 0-60 sprints.

The name of the Black Wing should not be confused with the twin-turbo 550 horse, 4.2-liter Black Wing V-8, which was only available on the currently discontinued Cadillac CT6-V. The CT4s V-6 and CT5s Supercharger V-8 are manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Blackwings will be available this summer and can be pre-ordered.

Henry Payne is an automatic critic of The Detroit News. Find him at [email protected] or Twitter @ HenryEPayne.

