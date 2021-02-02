Google Cloud announces vaccine management tools as tech giants jump into distribution





Google Cloud is the latest company to support efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans against the COVID-19 virus.

The company unveiled artificial intelligence and machine learning tools on Monday to help organizations predict and model cases of COVID-19 to better notify vaccine allocations. Cloud-based tools are also designed to assist in vaccine distribution, appointment scheduling, eligibility screening, and communication.

This technology, called the Intelligent Vaccine Impact Solution, also analyzes consumer sentiment about the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Google Cloud executives, understanding how the local community feels about the risks and benefits of vaccines is important to increasing confidence in vaccination. A sentiment analysis tool developed in collaboration with behavioral intelligence data company Syntasa helps public health agencies develop more coordinated and informed vaccination campaigns.

“We have created a range of core technologies for local governments to succeed in their COVID-19 public health strategy, from vaccine information and scheduling to distribution and analysis to prediction and modeling of COVID-19 cases. We did, “said Vice President Mike Daniels. In a blog post, President of Google Cloud’s Global Public Sector.

Daniels writes that the new solution will improve the availability of vaccines and equitable access to those who need them, helping governments build awareness, trust and acceptance of vaccines.

“Knowing that the government manages vaccine distribution in its own way, we designed the solution for easy integration with existing technology,” he said.

As efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States make a bumpy start, tech giants are putting considerable resources into efforts to seize business opportunities and overcome logistical hurdles. Microsoft has partnered with many organizations on vaccine management efforts for both government and healthcare customers. The technology giant is working with business partners such as Accenture, Avanade, EY and Mazik Global to develop vaccine management solutions that enable patient and provider enrollment capabilities and step-by-step vaccination scheduling. Streamlined reporting and management dashboards with analytics and forecasts.

IBM has announced supply chain management software and a blockchain-based approach to validate and track vaccines, prove that patients have been vaccinated, and track which patients have been vaccinated.

Salesforce has deployed a cloud-based vaccine management solution used by government and medical institutions such as Northwell Health, Lake County, Illinois, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Gabi, and Vaccine Alliance. Oracle has also set up an electronic health record database and public health application to track vaccinations and side effects.

In a blog post, Daniels states that as part of that effort, he has developed a machine learning approach that combines AI and epidemiological foundations to help predict COVID-19. Researchers have also developed an AI-driven what-if model used to make decisions on COVID-19 responses and other infectious disease policy interventions.

Government leaders can use the data to see how forecasts change in response to policy changes such as mask obligations, changed resumption plans, and vaccination programs.

According to Daniels, Google Cloud’s solution also includes a vaccine information portal to help overwhelming local governments address questions and concerns from the general public.

“Google Cloud can work with SpringML, MTX, Deloitte and other partners to learn about vaccine availability, determine if they are eligible, register for vaccination and send information when they are eligible. We have built some vaccine information portals to help you get vaccinated as soon as possible. “

The solution also provides consumers with online registration and pre-screening, location search, appointments, and automatic reminders. The solution relies on the Google Cloud Healthcare API to send data using popular formats such as HL7 and FHIR that interoperate with existing healthcare and vaccination systems.

Several states, including North Carolina and New York, have already implemented Google Cloud vaccine management solutions.

“Our latest effort is to develop processes and technologies that streamline access to information in North Carolina,” said Sam Gibbs, Deputy Secretary of Technology and Operations in North Carolina, in a statement. The technology finds information such as when it’s time for residents to get the vaccine and guidance on how to easily find the vaccination site.

