Headquarters in Watermark Tempe, a dental technology company that brings 150 jobs





Align Technology, which designs and manufactures Invisalign orthodontic systems and other dental techniques, brings its headquarters and 150 jobs to Watermark Tempe in San Jose, California. –Watermark Tempe photo

Align Technology has announced that it will relocate its headquarters from San Jose, California, and it is estimated that 150 jobs will come to Tempe.

The new headquarters are located at Watermark Tempe, 410 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 1300.

The company designs and manufactures Invisalign orthodontic systems and other dental technologies.

In particular, the midst of a pandemic shows Tempe’s continued strength as a hub for medical device technology, said Cory Woods, Mayor of Tempe. We look forward to working with Align to celebrate our success in the community.

Align CEO Joe Hogan

Some members of the company’s management, including President and CEO Joe Hogan, have already moved to Tempe. John Morici, CFO and Senior Vice President of Global Finance; Julie Coletti, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer; Senior Vice President of Global HR Stuart Hockridge.

To apply for a job, please visit aligntech.com.

The Aligns San Jose campus will continue to be a hub for global innovation, products and marketing organizations and will be home to a new digital innovation center under construction.

Innovation is at the heart of Align and at our core as an organization, Hogan said. As leaders in digital orthodontics and dentistry, we must continue to invest in new products and technologies that benefit physician customers and their patients. This change gives Align many new opportunities to extend industry-leading digital capabilities through innovation in San Jose, while achieving greater long-term operational efficiency in Arizona.

Our employees are the key to our continued success, and through this change we continue to work to support all employees, whether they move or stay where they are. We chose Tempe for our new headquarters for a variety of reasons, including its proximity to San Jose, a favorable corporate operating environment, low living costs, and overall quality of life.

Watermark Tempe is home to a new company at Align Technology.

Align says it has helped more than 9 million patients through the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution of digital dentistry using iTero intraoral scanners and exocad CAD / CAM software. They modernize dental practice by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restoration workflows and improving patient outcomes and practice efficiency.

