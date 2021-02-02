Does Nintendo Need a Super Switch for the sale of very hot switches?





Nintendo has shipped 80 million switch systems. This causes the console to exceed 3DS in terms of total sales. At the current pace, the switch could surpass the Wiis 102 million consoles sold by the end of 2021. Currently, only supply is blocking the sale of switches. So if Nintendo is still struggling to provide enough supply to meet demand, why rush to release an upgraded SuperSwitch?

Rumor has it that the company is developing a revision of the switch. Based on its history, it’s safe to assume that Nintendo has multiple prototypes for its work. But the question is when or will Nintendo release the Super Switch.

The new hardware does a few things. It stimulates sales and allows Nintendo to maintain higher average selling prices. This is the strategy the company has relied on for generations to return to its original Game Boy handheld.

To keep the Game Boy momentum, Nintendo has revamped its hardware with Game Boy Pocket, Game Boy Light, and Game Boy Color. I repeated this game plan with Nintendo DS and then Nintendo 3DS.

Switch is about to enter its fifth year on the market. At this point in the life of the 3DS, Nintendo had already updated its hardware several times. The original model debuted in 2011, the 3DS XL was launched in 2012, the 2DS was released in 2013, and then the New Nintendo 3DS XL was a hit in 2014.

However, with Switch, Nintendo has already duplicated the total system sales in 2019 with only one alternative model (Switch Lite) and stealth revision (improved battery model).

Shouldn’t we expect a super switch in 2021 if Nintendo is unlikely to feel urgent about selling goose switches? necessarily.

Nintendo sales may delay Super Switch

Supply and demand are the fundamental forces driving most of the decisions companies make, but they are not the only consideration. Cost and efficiency are also important for long-term planning.

If Nintendo could release a new switch model overnight, it could postpone the Super Switch until sales cool, especially given how semiconductor demand is impacting production costs.

Switches aren’t the only hardware that sells well. Enthusiastic CPUs, GPUs, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Windows laptops, and Macbooks (with the new M1 chip) are all selling very well. And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) owns a manufacturing facility that actually manufactures these chips. TSMC is a chip maker for AMD’s Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs, PS5 System on Chips (SOCs), Xboxs SOCs, Apples M1 Chips, and Nintendo Switchs SOCs.

Due to the astronomical demand for these devices, TSMC has reportedly raised prices (by eliminating partner volume discounts). This means that TSMC’s new Nvidia Tegra chip will be offered at a premium, especially if Nintendo wants to support the popular 7nm process instead of Switch’s current 16nm process. Alternatively, Nintendo could move to Samsung, another manufacturing partner for Nvidias, but that could also be expensive.

As a result, Nintendo may decide to kick the Super Switch as the switch sells as-is and prices are rising. But it also has reason to move forward, even if market conditions do not currently support the move.

These take time

Nintendo may not seem to be in a hurry to replace or supplement the current switch hardware with a new model, but it may do so anyway for cost and efficiency. not.

Companies are releasing new hardware to rekindle sales and keep prices high, but another reason is to reduce manufacturing costs. Over time, manufacturers improve the process. The best way to apply these lessons is to redesign your hardware from scratch. This allows companies like Nintendo to incorporate cost-cutting lessons into every aspect of their hardware.

These efficiencies may cover the increased costs of Tegra SOC, but will persist if the price of processor wafers declines in the future.

And the important thing to keep in mind here is that it takes a lot of time to implement these design and manufacturing changes. Nintendo needs to commit to them a few months ago. This means that you probably don’t want to wait for demand or component prices to drop before you move on. This is especially true if hardware updates can be profitable in other ways.

Another important consideration here is litigation. Nintendo continues to face class actions related to connection errors with the SwitchesJoy-Con controller. The revision will allow the issue to be permanently fixed in the future.

So while Nintendo’s current revenue doesn’t make much sense for SuperSwitch, the company has enough motivation to move these plans forward.

