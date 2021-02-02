Google spends $ 3.8 million to settle employment accusations and pays prejudice





File Photo: On October 20, 2020, a Google sign is drawn on a Google building in the Manhattan district of New York City, New York, USA. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Oakland, CA (Reuters)-Alphabet Incs Google will spend $ 2.8 million to resolve allegations of underpayment to women and unfairly overtaking women and Asians for recruitment.

The allegations stem from regular compliance audits required by Google’s status as a technology supplier to the federal government a few years ago.

Google said it was happy to solve the problem.

The Federal Contract Compliance Program Office has found preliminary indicators that Google did not pay 2,783 women in the Software Engineering Group in Mountain View, California and the Seattle area between 2014 and 2017.

Investigators also said that in the year ended August 31, 2017, there was a difference in employment rates that would detrimental women and Asian candidates for the role of software engineering in San Francisco and Kirkland, Washington in Sunnyvale, California. I found.

The settlement includes a $ 2.6 million repayment to 5,500 employees and job seekers, calling on Google to review hiring and payroll practices.

According to the settlement, Google will also secure $ 1.25 million over the next five years to adjust wages for engineers in Mountain View, Kirkland, Seattle and New York. Unused funds will be spent on Google’s commitment to diversity.

The company has already conducted annual wage audits, but like other tech companies, it is still under public scrutiny for a workforce that does not reflect national composition in terms of race or gender. There is.

In its statement, the company believes that in order to ensure a fair and impartial hiring and compensation process, everyone should be rewarded and invest heavily based on their work.

Reported by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California.Edited by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

