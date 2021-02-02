A special collection of SLAS technologies for artificial intelligence in process automation is now available





Newswise — Oak Brook, Illinois – The February edition of SLAS Technology is a special collection of articles focused on “artificial intelligence in process automation” by guest editor Dr. CentkÜndey. (Amgen, Thousand Oaks, California, USA).

This special collection of SLAS technologies specifically targets the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and technologies applied in drug discovery, automated gene editing, and machine learning. As AI becomes more and more prevalent in research, medicine, and even everyday life, lab automation goes beyond hardware advances to achieve new levels of accuracy and complexity. AI goes beyond research and serves as a powerful tool for clinicians who diagnose and treat patients in the medical setting. The advances in AI presented in this issue highlight a wide range of breakthroughs in medical AI.

This month’s issue of SLASTechnology celebrates the top 10 most cited articles in the history of the journal. For the past decade, the priority of this publication has been to provide a platform for researchers to share technological advances and resources to continuously share the impact of technology on life sciences and biomedical research. did.

In addition to the cover article, the February issue of SLAS Discovery contains nine unique research articles.

The original research articles are:

Induced pluripotent stem cells on the chip: self-contained, accessible, pipetteless iPSC culture and differentiation KitCore hairpin-structured SpCas9 sgRNAs function in a sequence- and spatial conformation-dependent manner on a large scale using a single Performance Comparison of Parallel Sequence (MPS) Instruments-Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Panels for Progenitor Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Strategies for Automatic Gene Editing Using Nano Fountain Probe Electroporation (NFP-E) Systems

Other articles are:

Artificial Intelligence Affecting the Paradigm Shift in Drug Development Rescue Artificial Intelligence (AI): Deploy Machine Learning to Close the Biological Relevance Gap in Antioxidant Assays SLAS is the most cited SLAS technology Systematic review and meta-analysis of 40 studies celebrating the top 10 articles Required diagnostics for food-derived pathogen screening Automatic tube labeler for high-throughput purification laboratories

Access to the February SLAS Technology issue is available at http://journals.sagepub.com/toc/jlad/26/1.

For more information on SLAS and their journals, please visit www.slas.org/journals. Check out the latest issue of the SLAS Technology Authors TalkTech podcast “behind the scenes”. Visit https://slastechnology.buzzsprout.com/ to watch the February episode.

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international association of experts consisting of academic, industrial and government life science researchers, as well as developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. SLAS’s mission is to bring together academia, industry and government researchers to advance life science discovery and technology through education, knowledge exchange and building a global community.

SLAS Discovery: Advances in Drug Discovery Science, 2019 Impact Factor 2.195. Editor-in-chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts (USA).

SLAS Technology: Translation of Life Science Innovation, 2019 Impact Factor 2.174. Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of National University of Singapore (Singapore).

