Google pays $ 2.5 million to low-paying female engineers and overlooked Asian applicants





Google has agreed to pay $ 2.5 million to more than 5,500 employees and job seekers affected by systematic wages and job discrimination. The US Department of Labor has noticed that female software engineers have low wages. We also identified differences in hiring rates that would be detrimental to Google engineering women and Asian applicants.

As part of the settlement, Google will give $ 1,353,052 repayments and interest to 2,565 female engineers. It will also pay 1,757 female engineering applicants and 1,219 Asian engineering applicants $ 1,232,000 in repayment and interest for unemployed engineering positions.

The alleged inequality affected employees in Mountain View in Seattle and Google offices in Kirkland, Washington.

Google will also secure $ 1,250,000 for equal pay for equal work, for a total of $ 3.8 million, to solve this problem. According to the Ministry of Labor, that $ 1.25 million has been allocated to engineers in Mountain View, Seattle, Kirkland, and New York, which house 50% of Google’s engineering staff in the United States.

The news comes after years of conflict between Google workers and management. In 2018, more than 20,000 employees quit their jobs to protest companies dealing with sexual harassment allegations. Earlier this year, approximately 230 employees and contractors formed a minority union. The organization Alphabet Workers Union currently has more than 800 members. AWU specifically wanted the contractor to be part of the union, as it would be left out of the high salaries and benefits normally enjoyed by full-time employees.

Wage discrimination remains a systematic issue, said Jenny R. Yang, director of the Federal Contract Compliance Program. Employers should carry out regular wage equity audits to ensure that the compensation system promotes equal opportunity.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to The Verge: For the past eight years, we have performed an annual internal wage equity analysis to identify and address discrepancies. We are pleased to continue working to resolve this issue related to the 2014-2017 audit complaints, diversity and fairness, and to help our employees do their best.

