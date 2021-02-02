State-of-the-art comprehensive technology company exchanging Northern California for Austin





Home to the 165-year-old Texas Deaf School, Austin is now the headquarters of a company that provides technology and services to the deaf and hearing-impaired community.

ZP Better Together, a provider of videophone technology and interpretation services for the hearing impaired, has relocated its headquarters from the suburbs of Sacramento, California to Palo Marriage Office Park in northwestern Austin. Palo Marriage is located on FM620 near West Parmer Lane. The move, announced on January 28, has brought about 150 ZP employees to Austin and the company already operates a branch office.

Austin is one of the most deaf and friendly cities in our country, with a growing technology and business hub, ZP CEO Sheri Turpin said in a release. We can’t think of a better home for our new headquarters and we’re very excited to strengthen our presence in Texas. With this move, ZP is leveraging a dynamic workforce, attracting more hearing-impaired people, accelerating innovation, and an incredible community of people who share a passion and commitment to access to language and communication. Will be able to support.

ZP employs a national workforce of sign language interpreters, with hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired people accounting for nearly three-quarters of ZP’s non-interpreters. Last year, the company scored a perfect score of 100 on the national disability equality index, which is the best place to work for the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Austin’s new bargain incorporates a deaf-friendly design and architectural philosophy known as Deaf Space. DeafSpace’s design elements include five components of a hearing-impaired experience in a built environment. Space and proximity, sensory reach, mobility and proximity, light and color, sound.

In order to design an intuitive and comprehensive space for the hearing impaired, not only are hearing impaired and other human-centered design principles essential, but they also benefit the hearing impaired and others. Educates people with hearing loss and is a trademark of DeafSpace. The DeafSpace principle needs to be prioritized in the build so that the build environment is available to everyone.

