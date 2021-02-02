Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider





It’s been 25 years since Tomb Raider was first released on the PS One console in 1996. The franchise is being celebrated.

During 2021, both Square Enix and its developer Crystal Dynamics announced that they would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise.

Go back and check out old game streams, interviews with old developers, and more. There are also rumors that new games may appear in the franchise in the near future.

For more information on this celebration, please see the entire press release announcement below.

“Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics today launched the 25th Anniversary Ceremony of Tomb Raider, the iconic video game series that debuted in October 1996.

Fans can access the 25th Anniversary web page at https://tombraider.com/25

The star of Tomb Raider, a renowned archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft, has become a powerful force in the gaming industry and beyond, marking almost every aspect of entertainment. From being appointed ambassador of scientific excellence to performing live on tour, Lara Croft has touched the lives of tens of millions of people around the world. With over 30 video game titles released and hundreds of award-winning heroines, a 25-year cultural icon on game screens and Hollywood silver screens, fighting T-Rexes, unearthing ancient relics, Saving the world from the apocalypse. Lara has adventured in dozens of countries, exploring the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Andaman Seas, adventuring in Antarctica and the Arctic Circle, and rediscovering Atlantis and the lost Yamatai.

Over the last 25 years, Tomb Raider has become more than just a game, and Lara Croft has become a cultural icon, said Scott Amos, director of Crystal Dynamics studios. I’m very proud to be part of this rich adventure tapestry, but I recognize that the real achievements belong to the fans. The great Tomb Raider community has made all this possible. We look forward to celebrating his historic milestone with them.

To celebrate Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary, a detailed survey of the major games released in the franchise will be conducted, including nostalgic media from the archive, developer interviews, community activities and live playthroughs. In the coming months, developer Crystal Dynamics will revisit its lineup of major Tomb Raider games, focusing on one game each month. Fans of Tomb Raider and Lara Croft look forward to announcing additional franchises throughout the year.

Tomb Raider games are now available on all modern gaming platforms, from PC to console, Stadia and mobile. “

