Text written on the wall of Google Stadia





Fourteen months later, Google decided he didn’t want to be a game company. It used to have its own cloud-based console, controller, and the potential for homemade triple-A games, but as of today, it no longer wants to build its own game.

A Google spokeswoman also emphasized that the company continues to work on Stadia as a platform, but the platform may not be a service to sign up for Google to buy and rent cloud games. It’s getting higher.

Stadia boss Phil Harrison announced today that Google will close its game studio in a memo. I think the exact expression of the memo is very easy to understand. Please read it yourself. wait.

back? good. Did you see the part about Stadia now being a platform for Google partners? Not to be missed is that Harrison has covered it more than five times in four paragraphs. Except for the last paragraph, the partner comes first, not the gamer.

This suggests that Google is aware of the important truth. Stadia, like many other Google businesses, is the perfect place to rent a customer. Paid customers are game publishers themselves, if Google is available, and ISPs who want to deliver bundles of cable-like games alongside bundles of cable-like shows.

Today, Harrison defines Stadia as a technology platform for industry partners. This suggests that we are talking about turning Stadia into a white-label cloud gaming service.

If you are following the field of cloud gaming, you know that white labeling is not a new idea. This is how the cloud gaming platform worked from the beginning. A few years ago, Sony’s squeeze into the PlayStation Now OG game streaming service Gaikai’s pitch sells companies like Electronic Arts in a dedicated server hosting rack that beams demos of games that are readily accessible from the cloud It was that.

(Phil Harrison knows this. He was sitting on the Advisory Board of Gaikais. Jack Buser, Head of Business Development at Stadias, ran Sonys PlayStation Now.)

Nvidia will sell so-called GeForce Grid servers to do the same, some of which are white-labeled by companies such as Ubitus, stream Assassins Creed games to Nintendo Switch, and stream Final Fantasy games to iPhone and Chromecast. Streamed to. .. Currently, some Asian mobile operators also offer white-label versions of GeForce Now.

White labeling is essentially fine. When done properly, it can be one of the most magical things about cloud gaming, which means you can quickly try out the game wherever you are. Companies like Google already claim that the game is readily available, but what they really mean is after you sign up, log in, and sometimes buy the game. This is partly due to the complex web of license agreements where game publishers sign cloud services. But if game publishers are in charge of their games, they may feel different. They were able to give you a demo of a Gaikai-style instant access game again. It allows you to tap the YouTube ad in the game and actually start playing it, with no friction at all.

However, the move to the white labeling model can mean that one of Stadias’ greatest advantages over other cloud streaming platforms is over. Stadia has promised that it will eventually be able to use the full power of multiple cloud servers to provide gameplay and graphics not possible with a single gaming system at home. However, it seems very unlikely that Activision Blizzard or Electronic Arts will build games that require multiple Stadia servers for white-labeled services. There, the risk of lock-in is just too high.

For those who already own or plan to buy a game console or PC, it’s very unlikely that they’ll ever see a “cloud-only” gaming concept that might have made Stadia exciting. I’m sorry. https://t.co/urmgKJVE9f

Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) February 1, 2021

I’ve interviewed many cloud game readers, and Google was the first to do more than suggest this kind of multi-server platform that promised to actually build those games, Assassin’s Creed. And happened by poaching the previous reeds behind the God of War franchise. Google had an incentive to do so because it needed a killer app to sell with a Stadia subscription, but other publishers already have a huge install base of partner consoles waiting for the game to build. ..

The exclusive cloud-first game was one of the things that set Google apart from Amazon Luna, Nvidias GeForce Now, Sonys PlayStation Now and more. Well, not so many. Google still has some of the best streaming quality and impressive wait times to seduce partners, but it requires them to port their games to Linux right now.

Today’s message is an olive branch to game publishers who, if Im read correctly, had not previously properly committed to Stadia. Partner with us. We are no longer going to compete with you. At the same time, it is diplomatically expressed so as not to offend existing Stadia players. Future partners don’t want to leave themselves to the public failure of what Stadia would look like if Google shut down its gaming service now.

But ask yourself. Given Google’s track record of supporting niche projects and its current level of interest in Stadia (eg next-generation consoles), how long will Google continue to offer and promote consumer clouds? Is it? Game service?

Google hasn’t announced the number of Stadia sales or subscribers, so it’s unclear how many people have tried it seriously, but today’s announcement may tell you everything we need to know. I think not. Google has just released the hottest game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, on Stadia, calling it the moment of success for the service. Cyberpunk is unable to find next-generation consoles and GPUs, solid performance in times when final-generation consoles struggled to play games, and free hardware when purchasing games We’ve done it all with Stadia, including kits. .. Did Google look at cyberpunk sales and frown and wonder if future Google-produced games could be better?

Some of the titles on Harrisons’ blog posts focus on the future of Stadias as a platform. That’s exactly what Google looks like doing. Consumers deciding where to buy their next game may also want to focus on the future of Stadias as a platform.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos