Behind the scenes of CIE by Diane Durance





When launched in 2021, the CIE may look quiet, but it can look fooled. Our sign is still beckoning to South College Road and our building is still open for tenants and small meetings, but the parking lot looks sadly empty.

But we are still a vibrant activity hive – and you can find us and all of our programs online.

Staying true to our mission to accelerate the creation of entrepreneurial ventures, knowledge-based jobs and innovative business solutions, we engage and support entrepreneurs throughout the region. We focus on areas where regional strengths and university expertise combine. To promote new innovations and ventures in education, health and information technology, coastal and marine sciences, and media production.

We listen to the needs of entrepreneurs and communities and work with programs that benefit women, veterans, creatives, high school and college students to increase funding and success opportunities.

We are currently working with over 120 startup entrepreneurs. They are mainly in the early stages of business development. Most are pre-earnings and seek external funding through grants and equity investments for launch and expansion. This is what’s on the 2021 deck.

MED Week (Minority Enterprise Development Week) features educational and networking events in October to celebrate and support minority and women-led businesses. YEPex (Youth Entrepreneurship Experience) hosts monthly social gatherings, business innovation contests, annual summits, and summer day camps that encourage entrepreneurship at the high school level. Cucalorus events such as 10×10 and monthly fILM meetups. 10×10 matches 10 startups with 10 filmmakers to create short films in record time. This year, 10×10 will be held in April in partnership with Genesis Block, making the startup a minority and women-led venture. 1 Million Cups, New Innovations in Planning with Kaufman Foundation Program Innov8, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, NHRMC Innovation Team, and Other Community Partners to Introduce Entrepreneurs to the Community and Support Ecosystem Every Wednesday at 9 AM Conference for Fall 2021: The Capefia region will be the focus of attention as a great place for business and quality of life for technology and other high-value companies to relocate, start or grow. Introduce the region’s unique and remarkable strengths, successes and assets to tech professionals, executives and entrepreneurs. Especially FinTech, Healthtech, BlueTec, and support technologies such as AI, VR, 5G. Promoting Outcomes – More Technology Startups and Trade Sectors Growing Companies and More Expensive Technicians All Blue (Alliance for the Blue Economic) is working with local and regional stakeholders to work globally in southeastern North Carolina. Growing the Blue Economic Innovation Hub of its class (activities that contribute to the sustainable use of marine resources for corporate, technological and economic growth and improved livelihoods and employment), innovative and innovative to address coastal and marine environmental challenges Establish a regional leadership role in entrepreneurial solutions. Developed in collaboration with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) Innovation Team and the Health and Human Services College (CHHS), the Innovation in Healthcare UNCW Certification Program offers career professionals and college students the opportunity to develop innovation skills. To provide. Bring new products and services to market. The CIE Mentor Program and Accelerator Fund offer team-based mentoring and the opportunity for early-stage ventures to receive up to $ 5,000 for major milestone-related opportunities. CIE has a list of 140 mentors. To find out more and participate in the action, please contact us at the following URL: [email protected]

MPA’s Diane Dance is the director of UNC Wilmington’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE). CIE is a resource for start-ups and early-stage business communities that help diversify the local economy with innovative solutions. For more information, please visit www.uncw.edu / cie.

