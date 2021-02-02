International Language Education Technology Competition at UHMnoa





Five first-time entrepreneurs are competing to create the best new products to meet the needs of language education around the world. The Technology Competition LaunchPad is in its fourth year. It is hosted by the Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center) of the Faculty of Arts, Languages ​​and Literature at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

From 3:00 pm to 4:15 pm on February 20, the 2021 HST competition will be held virtually for the COVID-19 pandemic. Radio personality Bertram, the host of Hawaii’s public radio byte mark cafe, will host the Launch Pad.

Richard Medina

The five start-ups are based in the United States, Canada, Germany and New Zealand. During the contest, finalists market innovation. A panel of experienced experts from different disciplines will provide feedback and ultimately select the winner. Audiences will also vote for the People’s Choice Awards.

Both winners receive a shield of honor, and all finalists receive exposure and access to thousands of language educators, successful businesses, and the international network of language flagships.

“One of the underlying ideas of LaunchPad is to cross the expertise of learning professionals with technology entrepreneurs during the early development of innovative and influential learning technologies,” said TechCenter’s project leader. Richard Medina, a and specialist, said.

Finalist: eKidz.eu (Germany)-eKidz makes the platform easily accessible via mobile devices and tailors the experience to the specific needs of children of different cultural and social backgrounds. By doing so, we will democratize language development. FabuLingua, Texas — FabuLingua helps children learn a language through interactive children’s stories by writers and illustrators from around the world. It maximizes understandable inputs through magical stories and enables the development of the subconscious of listening, understanding, and reading skills. ImmerseMe (New Zealand) —ImmerseMe aims to effectively step into a beautiful and authentic place to learn a language. Choose from over 3,000 interactive scenarios in nine languages: German, Spanish, French, English, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Greek and Indonesian. Buddy.ai (California) — A voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) instructor in English as a foreign language for children, this mobile app allows you to talk to a robotic buddy, a cartoon character using virtual AI. Helps children practice speaking English. With its fascinating virtual characters, speech technology and adaptive learning, Buddy offers tutoring and speaking practice to children around the world at an affordable price. Syngli (Canada and California)-Synglis core products are intelligent tutoring systems derived from new interactive learning algorithms, adaptive knowledge databases, and an online collaborative user community.Julio C. Rodriguez

Julio C, Director of Tech Center. Rodriguez said the product developed by the 2021 LaunchPad finalists stands out for its creativity and potential to innovate language education.

“These companies will take this opportunity to leverage the amazing expertise provided by the Tech Center community and use the feedback they receive to further tailor their products to the needs of the world’s linguists. “I hope,” said Rodriguez.

For registration and more information, please visit the Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center website.

This event is one of the four goals identified in the 2015–25 Strategic Plan (PDF), updated in December 2020, the Goal of Excellence in UH ​​Mnoas Research: Research and Creative Working Enterprises. An example of progress (PDF).

