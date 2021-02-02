Human sleep is synchronized with the lunar cycle, regardless of ethnic or sociocultural background-Technology News, Firstpost





FP TrendingFeb 02, 2021 11:21:09 AM

A new study reveals that different stages of the moon affect our sleep patterns and depth. A few days before the full moon, people tend to sleep late and sleep less, according to the latest research published in the journal Science Advanceshas. Human sleep pattern. Before the invention of artificial light, the moon was the only light source when the sun set.

Studies have found that moonlight is the only light source sufficient to stimulate nighttime activity, and that they begin to sleep late and shorten the night before the full moon. This is probably because moonlight is available during the hours after dusk.

To conduct the study, the team used wrist actimation to establish a relationship between nocturnal sleep timing and the lunar cycle. For the study, they selected different participants living in different environments, from rural and urban environments. The results pointed out that moonlight must have disrupted the sleep of pre-industrial communities, and continues to do so even in rural environments without artificial light support.

The Guardianpoints reported that the team used a list monitor of 98 individuals to track sleep patterns, and the study was conducted in three Argentine communities. One was a rural community with no access to electricity, and the other was a rural community with restricted access to electricity. The third was in an urban environment, with full use of electricity.

Surprisingly, all three communities showed the same pattern of sleep oscillations during the satellite cycle. During the 29.5 day cycle of the natural satellite, sleep time changed by about 20 minutes and 90 minutes, and bedtime changed by 30 to 80 minutes. Therefore, it was found that human sleep is synchronized with the lunar cycle, regardless of ethnic and sociocultural background.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos