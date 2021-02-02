Google is pushing for “advanced hardware interactions” that Mozilla and Apple consider harmful.





Google has released a beta version of Chrome 89, adding more hardware interaction APIs and desktop sharing APIs for Windows and Chrome OS, even though Mozilla and Apple consider many of these features to be harmful. Introduced.

New features for interacting with Chrome 89 hardware begin with the WebHID (Human Interface Devices) API. This allows developers to write JavaScript that uses device-specific logic to communicate with devices such as gamepads and keyboards, rather than implementing standard APIs that are device-dependent. Like the gamepad API.

“Inaccessibility of unusual or unusual HID devices is especially painful when it comes to gamepad support, for example. Gamepad inputs and outputs are not well standardized and web browsers require custom logic for a particular device. This is unsustainable and results in poor support for long tails on old and rare devices, “says Google’s Chromium team.

New Windows web sharing dialog. The details depend on the application registered with the operating system.

Chrome 89 also supports Web NFC (Near Field Communications). That is, the web application can read and write NFC tags. Applications include scanning badges at events, provisioning services, directing users to additional content, and more.

Another new feature is the Web Serial API. This allows direct communication between the web application and the device with the serial port. This is added to the WebUSB API supported since Chrome 61, but is not supported in Firefox or Safari for security and privacy reasons. This is explained in detail below.

A web sharing API (Chrome 75 and above) already implemented in Chrome on Android has been added to Windows and Chrome OS. The idea is to replace the small button that appears on optimistic websites for sharing content on Twitter, Facebook, etc. with a single share button that calls the sharing function of the operating system.

You can also use this feature to share files such as images and plain text documents (the range of supported file extensions is limited). Firefox does not support web sharing, but it is found in Microsoft Edge (81+) and Safari (12.1+ on macOS, 12.2 on iOS).

Native support for decoding AVIF images has been added to Chrome on Android (already on desktop Chrome). There are also some CSS tweaks. The V8 JavaScript engine has been updated to 8.9 with top-level waits. This will improve the process of importing JavaScript modules.

Mozilla has stated its position on “harmful” APIs such as WebUSB, but users may think Firefox is broken.

Chrome’s enhanced device support further bridges the gap between web and native applications, but also increases the potential attack surface. For example, Mozilla’s current standard position on the WebUSB API is that it is harmful.

As such, “Many USB devices are not designed to handle potentially malicious interactions over the USB protocol, and they can have a significant impact on the computer to which they are connected. We believe that there is a public security risk. USB devices to the web are too wide to risk exposing users to them or properly explain to end users to get meaningful informed outlets. You can’t do that. “

Other APIs that Mozilla considers harmful are the Serial API and WebNFC.

The difficulty is that if a user finds a feature that doesn’t work in Mozilla’s Firefox that is supported by Chrome, they may consider Firefox to be broken, which is another factor in Chrome’s advantage. is. For example, see this GitHub issue for WebADB, an application that allows you to access the Android debug API from your browser. It’s difficult to tell users that they may be lacking protection features.

Apple’s WebKit team also opposes many of these APIs, such as Web NFC, Web HID, Serial API, and Web USB, “for fingerprints, security, and other concerns.”

