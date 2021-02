2021 Ford F-150 Raptor This is what to expect

We knew that Ford was causing a storm after announcing the 14th generation F-150 last year. Not surprisingly, the popular pickup trucks in the Americas have the venerable high-performance 2021 Raptor version that fights the Ram 1500 TRX directly. Raptor fans are also looking forward to the revival of Ford’s illustrious 6.2-liter V8 engine, first seen on the first-generation Raptor R.

After all, the next-generation Ford F-150 Raptor is arriving with revenge. Here’s what you can expect from Ford’s new monster truck:

New rear suspension

The leaf spring rear suspension is standard on most pickups, but the incoming Ford Raptor’s early spy shots suggest that a redesigned coil spring rear suspension is in the works.

Coupled with the new Foxshock absorbers and higher vehicle height, we expected the Raptors’ new rear suspension to improve on-road comfort with better high-speed off-road capabilities.

The Rams TRX crawls on all fours and has independent suspension, so it’s no wonder Ford keeps up with changing consumer preferences. Yes, leaf springs are stiffer and pickup trucks can carry heavy items to bed, while coil springs are adjustable for both ride quality and handling.

Ford Raptor Hybrid Version

You can call it Hale Merry, but rumors will last for the Raptor hybrid version arriving next year. Given that the new F-150 hybrid is already on the market, that’s a clear possibility, and Ford can use the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 3.0-liter V6 hybrid powertrain with 630 lb-ft torque and 494 horsepower. ..

Also, some Raptor owners prefer conscientious monster trucks, so electrified Raptor makes sense in the real world.

More Power and Ford’s Supercharged V8 Revival

Lamb TRX’s supremacy may be a short reinstatement of Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine for the new Raptor. Ford was betting that the Shelby GT500s 760 horsepower motor was none other than the Hellcat V8 engine that the TRXs blew off, about 58 horses more.

The new Ford Raptor was also hoping for faster drag strips with more powerful motors. The Ram TRX rushes to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and finishes 1/4 mph in 12.9 mph at 108 mph. I have a feeling that the new Raptor V8 will be faster.

The good news is: Ford has confirmed that the latest F-150 Raptor will debut on the official YouTube and Facebook pages of American car makers on February 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). Until then, come back to offer all the juicy bites on Ford’s latest monster truck.

