ASUS India announces ROG Academy India with a focus on CS: GO





Asus, a Taipei-based computer hardware company, has announced a new program for Indian gamers. ROGAcademy is the first virtual academy for gamers in Japan.

Through this initiative, Asus ROG looks for new PC gamers to become esports professionals. The organization provides players with a platform to hone their gaming skills while preparing to play professional-level games.

ROG Academy is part of the company’s plan to build a strong and robust gaming ecosystem in India. It aims to empower gamers through numerous programs and initiatives.

What is ROG Academy?

ROG Academy is the first virtual academy in history that started in India. The three-month course focuses on helping gamers improve their skills with the help of professional esports players and coaches.

Arnold Su, business head of Asus’ consumer and gaming PCs in India, said the population of online gamers in India increased to 31% in 2019. According to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI-EY), it has nearly 365 million players. By 2022, that number is expected to reach 440 million.

Sue also acknowledged the pandemic of esports and gaming surges. Acknowledging the global crisis has had a major impact on content consumption around the world, leading to digital acceleration.

The focus of the ROG Academy in the region is to encourage Indian gamers to succeed in ProComp, thereby boosting the local esports industry. The academy aims to keep local gamers aware of future opportunities. In addition to providing resources such as mentorship and training. According to Sue, this initiative should provide considerable support when it comes to establishing more esports players in India.

Registration for ROG Academy will take place from February 1st to 10th. Any gamer over the age of 16 can attend the academy. However, if you are between 16 and 18 years old, please bring your parents’ consent form.

ROG Academy-Application and selection process

At the end of the registration process, gamers go through a screening process. The finalists are then drafted into mixed teams, depending on their role. Following a further screening process based on in-game abilities, the top 20 players will be placed in four groups.

Only the top four of the 20 have a chance to be admitted to the ROG Academy. After enrollment, they will be trained by professional esports players and coaches for the next three months.

