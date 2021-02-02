Does Google Trust Your Business? Is it screened or guaranteed?





2021 was the biggest change in Google search results in 20 years. This change lies in the way customers view your business as credible or unreliable.

This change will be presented to consumers in the iconic Google Badge of Trust. This little green checkmark packs a lot of power and answers important questions for consumers. Can you trust this company to work and do well?

Google badges are changing the status of local advertising, so the important question to ask yourself is whether you are trusted or not in the Google world.

Getting a badge is a big win for your business. It shows that you are a reliable source of information and opens up great opportunities such as the ability to run Google Local Services ads. These ads appear at the top of local search results: above paid ads, above directories, and above major brands.

Badges help your business get in the right place and, most importantly, convey trust and trust to your online prospects. This is the heart of what OMG calls a trust layer. The badge means that the business has passed the approval process and is eligible to display the badge in several different ways to promote the business to prospects. OMG helps you understand, guides you through the process, and leverages your good name for those looking for your type of business. Badges are powerful and can be used in many industries and markets.

Currently, there are two programs that can earn badges for eligible companies: Google Guarantee and Google Screening. Google Guarantee covers most home service categories and Google Screened covers most professional service categories.

So is your business trusted or untrusted? Check your qualifications now:

