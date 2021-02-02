What Investors Need to Know About Research and Inspiration in the COVID-19 Era – TechCrunch





Nili Metuki is Senior Research Director of InVision, a platform for comprehensive collaboration in the design and development of digital products.

Sparks make companies leaders in the industry. Ideas that lead to innovation shake the category. Apple changed the world when people wanted to put a PC in their pocket and realized that it had to feel and look good.

Research enables sparks. In the modern economy, Eureka moments are rare, and the fit of the iPhone, PayPal, and many other product markets is the result of a spark of innovation. Yes, but more importantly, rigorous research. People still have great ideas in the shower, but most of the time big progress comes after countless hours of market research, A / B testing, etc.

As you can imagine, the pandemic has forced an online survey. Companies that understand remote research will find success and profitability faster than companies that are still struggling. Even if the worst pandemic ends mercilessly, distance research remains dominated as our lives are still upset for months or even years. For those investing in tech companies, the newly honed remote research capabilities are an important yet undervalued asset and a stealth indicator of corporate health.

Companies that understand remote research will find success and profitability faster than companies that are still struggling.

Pandemics have been a major challenge for good corporate research. Most of my own researchers have historically relied on actual face-to-face conversations with current and potential customers. Now that 2021 is underway, it is the responsibility of the organization to explain how it understands the problem of distance research. They had 10 months to do so, and if they don’t, they have a better plan on how they’re going to fix it.

Investors, executives, and teams need to be bottom-up to ensure and demand that companies conduct correct research. Billions of dollars are on it. No one wants to be Quibi, where a good consumer survey will make all the difference.

There are several ways to digitally reproduce effective research methods. Leaders need to ask what tools researchers are using. A hack developed to meet your needs in a variety of new ways. Are researchers using collaboration tools to get ideas and get to know people better? For example, please give me a collage of photos of a person’s family life to understand the situation of the person. The next question is how the research team uses these tools. Are they just giving presentations, or are they using these tools in free form to facilitate dynamic conversations? I often use digital whiteboards to provide a personal touch with real-time drawing and charting. This is fun and can even be ridiculous. It helps people relax their vigilance.

Second, leaders need to make sure that the company incorporates research into the design process, regardless of the difficulty of collaboration brought about by the pandemic. Researchers and design teams need to answer questions such as:

Is the study just a box to check? Or do designers and developers always refer to it? Is the research team properly promoted, ideally reporting to the chief product officer and frequently sharing insights with management to make consumer desires more acute? Are researchers given the freedom to learn more about the hacks consumers are carrying out in today’s extraordinary reality? Do designers and developers use research as a starting point and have permission to design and create in new ways?

In all cases, research must be a core aspect of good product decision making, sound digital product design and development. If not, the organization will need to make changes in 2021.

There are quantitative data to support this statement. According to an InVisions industry survey, only 10% of the 2,300 teams surveyed deploy the most mature research methods to improve time-to-market, revenue, and reputation. Only 7% said they would rely on customer reviews and collaborate on products with their customers (an important research method).

More specifically, the investing company may not be using the research in the best possible way. Of the thousands of teams surveyed, less than 10% improve design research. This means that less than 10% of organizations can easily meet today’s remote research challenges, adapt quickly to new realities, and succeed during this period of extreme change. In the pandemic rage, it’s a problem.

Companies that thrive or simply survive after COVID will mature in design and become digital-first. They will generate more revenue, interact with their customers and gain digital new research insights. Technology and engineering are important in such an economy, but all technology in the world is worthless without understanding what consumers want from their businesses. Not worth it without feedback. It doesn’t make sense without insights that lead to innovation.

Without a mature design process that uses research to validate, understand, and realize the sparks of ideas, it’s worthless.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos