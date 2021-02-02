Real Estate Investment Technology Stack Guide | Thinking about Realty





How to stack decks to your advantage

From cloud-based property management software and CRM tools to data analytics providers such as CoreLogic and Attom Data Solutions, property technology has restructured the real estate market. After all, technology and innovation have made it possible to virtually tour homes, explore distant markets online, and digitally sign documents.

Real Estate Technology, or Proptech, is one of the hottest technology industries at the moment. Still, according to a KPMG survey, only 58% of real estate companies have an established digital strategy. Unfortunately, too many real estate investors are missing out on the opportunities and benefits of new technologies.

The right approach is needed to use Proptech more effectively. This article details how to develop a technology stack that addresses your current state, resources, and goals. We hope this will serve as a reference guide for leveraging technology as a real estate investor in the future.

Adopt technology to meet your needs and resources

According to a recent survey released by the National Association of Real Estate Agents, 48% of real estate agents consider keeping pace with technology an important issue.

Real estate investors are not stuck in the traditional way of doing business. Statista’s data emphasizes that opinions on real estate technology are overwhelmingly positive. Many experts believe that technology can be used to reduce construction costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen investment decisions and build better deals.

Therefore, real estate entrepreneurs recognize the value of investing in technology. However, guidance and instructions may be required to fully and effectively use the new platform.

That’s why you need to evaluate your current location and consider resources and features when you start developing your technology stack.

For example, if you have a small, hard-working team investing in corrections and reversals, you may need to act quickly, but your budget is limited. You certainly want to save on refurbishment. You may also not have the time or resources to conduct a direct investigation. Considering your needs and resources, you can decide to take advantage of the following technologies:

MLS discovers undervalued homes, foreclosures, foreclosures, short sales, and more. Create, share, collaborate with your team on Google Workplace, manage your projects, and track everything from trading to refurbishment.In your real estate network

In addition, you want a fast-moving capital partner. It is something that can be funded quickly so that you can close it. Lenders in the real estate industry are beginning to offer this feature. DLP Lending is offered to clients through the Preferred Line of Credit for quick access to up to $ 10 million.

It’s important to first think about your current state, needs, features, and resources. Based on that reflection, we will start deciding which tool to use.

Align technology with current and long-term goals

Whether you’re a large homebuilder or real estate administrator, or a stand-alone repair and flipper, you have unique current and long-term goals. When creating and / or using technology for your business, those tools must be in line with your goals.

For growing real estate investors looking to scale, technology will probably need to combine free options, freemium tools, established platforms, and some enterprise-level options.

Much depends on what your plan is. Let’s say you own a rental property in your city but want to expand locally. Solutions like AppFolio that allow you to manage properties remotely have the potential to facilitate market growth.

For medium to large players, or well-funded companies with ambitious growth plans, the technology stack needs to include more enterprise-level options and custom-developed solutions to meet their needs. there is.

For example, DLP Real Estate Capital manages over $ 1 billion in assets and is committed to strong and sustainable growth. To continue that acceleration, we use the following technologies:

Free tools such as Google Docs. We take advantage of the founder’s mindset and pay for what we need. Great if there is a free option! Freemium platforms such as Zoom for hosting webins, conferences, client conferences, etc. (which was especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic). Enterprise-level options such as Pardot Marketing Automation and Salesforce. This kind of firepower helps to differentiate us. Custom-built solutions, including an elite execution system, can help you achieve supercharged scaling.

As you can see, the technology we use serves a specific purpose and drives us towards our goals. From cost savings and operational streamlining to improved decision making and client management, these proptech tools help DLP Real Estate Capital grow quickly, sustainably and consistently.

Use a similar approach when determining the technology stack. Do not use new technology just for that. It’s easy to get caught up in hype. But if you can’t define how a particular software or tool can help you reach your real estate goals, it’s a good idea to rethink.

In summary, the technology stack needs to support growth goals by adding efficiency, speed, decision making, and more. Teams need to quickly understand the benefits and incorporate the tools into their organization’s processes and culture.

Avoid the pitfalls of scaling with technology

Scaling isn’t just about using great technology. It’s about injecting thenm into your process so that you strengthen the most important pillars of your business: your:

Strategy: This includes what, where and when to do it. Make sure that technology helps you make disciplined decisions that focus on your most important goals. People: Attract rock star employees with clear values ​​and culture. Take advantage of technology that enables teams to solve challenges quickly and boost growth. Operations: Proper execution requires the right strategy and the right people. Adopt technology to realize a positive strategy. Acceleration: Once the strategy, personnel, and operations are decided, we will scale up. Leverage technology, take disciplined behavior, and get your business in full swing.

You need to use technology to support these pillars of your business and build an elite organization. By focusing on these pillars, you can drive your business revenue and take it to the next level.

In the process, you need to be aware of the common pitfalls of real estate investment. Even with the best technology, you can make mistakes such as due diligence of transactions, inconsistent operations, the wrong person in a particular position, or the inability to focus on your area of ​​expertise. You may commit. That’s why technology alone can’t reach the next level. You need the right culture and system.

Finally, you must always make sure you are prepared in terms of capital. That’s because scaling real estate requires not only efficient movement (technology helps), but also money on hand.

For example, it was not possible to predict what would happen in 2020. Also, in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, too many real estate investors were particularly struggling to access capital. This led many people to lose good deals, sell their assets for loss, and even suspend or shut down their operations.

How does your tech stack support the success of your real estate company?

Yes, it’s great to have great tools and software. It’s very exciting that data is driving transformation in every aspect of real estate, that the use of virtual reality is widespread, and that technology is beginning to rationalize the regulatory environment. All real estate entrepreneurs need to stay on top of the latest technology trends and use tools to improve efficiency and speed.

Please remember. Proptech’s success depends on ensuring that the technology stack supports the needs and goals of the enterprise. We have clear expectations about what to expect from a particular tool, so the team is clear on how to get the most out of them. With the right culture and systems in place, you can greatly benefit from all these new real estate technologies. And there is no limit to what you can achieve.

Perhaps then it’s best to end this with another question: how does your tech stack allow your real estate company to speed up ahead of the competition?

