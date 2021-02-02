Firefox 85 for Android allows you to play Netflix, Spotify, and Prime Video DRM content again





Last year, Mozilla released a completely new redesign of the Firefox browser for Android. It has moved from the old and clunky Gecko browser engine to the latest fast and lightweight Gecko View engine. However, making such a big change to older browsers like Firefox means that Mozilla had to digest some features, and they are being added slowly by the team.

One of the features that has now regained it is very important for modern browsers. A function to play videos protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management). Firefox for Android was previously able to play Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon Prime music and videos thanks to Google’s Widevine codec. However, with the advent of Firefox Daylight, or the new Firefox for Android, that feature has been removed along with add-on support and support is gradually resuming.

After updating my browser to the latest version (it may take a while, but I had to install the update manually), when I visit a site such as Netflix, a small dialog appears at the top of the page and it plays. You will be asked if. According to Ghacks, DRM content. If you want to give permission or accidentally tap Deny to change your decision, you can go to your browser settings and configure options for each site.

Mozilla has actually stepped up to the plate with the release of Firefox 85. This includes a number of security fixes, including the complete removal of Adobe Flash Player, which is currently not working. Previously, users could choose to use Flash Player, but most browsers simply discontinued support for security reasons because Adobe stopped updating Flash Player.

The browser has also added support for network partitioning, which blocks sites from sharing fonts and other cached data in order to stop tracking and probing users. According to Mozilla, disabling the shared cache has minimal performance impact. Users may not notice that features that are turned on by default will be live after updating to Firefox 85.

