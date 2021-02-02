Jobs & Wozniak Apple-1 for $ 1.5 Million





The Apple-1 computer was created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and sold with some support. After signing a contract from Byte Shop, the team created about 200 models. Not all units were sold to byte shops, but some were sold to friends and family.

Currently, there are very few Apple-1 units in the world, most of which are not working. However, a fully functional Apple 1 created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak has arrived on eBay at a price tag of $ 1.5 million.

Verified and fully functional

The seller describes the Apple-1 for sale as a validated, “fully functional” computer system and in good condition. In addition to Byte Shop’s original KOA wood case, there is an “original” power supply and a Datanetics version D keyboard. Also, the machine has not been repaired or serviced for years and is reported to be in the same condition as it was sold.

The source of this Apple-1 system is shown in # 79 of the official Apple-1 registry as the second owner. I owned it from the original owner in early 1978 as part of a trade-in for a new Apple II computer at a computer store that maintained all Apple IIs in Montreal, Canada, until Apple came to Canada. The transformer part of the case has recently been strengthened to prevent damage as previously done with other similar Apple-1 cases due to the adhesive deteriorating over time.

According to the seller, Apple-1 computers for sale on eBay have been validated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. The verification process reportedly took place at Vintage Computer Festival West in August 2019. The seller also promises a Certificate of Authenticity by Achim Baque’s curator in the Apple-1 Registry.

