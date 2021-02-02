Robin Hood is once again one star on Google’s mobile app store, this time Google will not intervene





Top line

Robin Hood, an online stock trading platform, has been flooded with negative reviews by angry users, and in retaliation for its decision, Google’s mobile app store review score plummeted to a one-star rating of five. Last week, it curtailed trading of popular but volatile meme stocks like GameStop and AMC, emphasizing continued anger at the incident among online traders.

Robin Hood’s app has been hit by a series of negative reviews from angry users.

Important facts about the Associated Press

At the time of publication, Robin Hood received a 1.1 out of 5 rating from over 310,000 reviews on the Google Play Store after dropping to a similar number last week.

The score returned to 4.3 stars after Google threw over 100,000 reviews in action against what it called tuned or inorganic reviews without providing any further details.

We’ve told The Verge that the new review complies with Google’s policy and will not be removed, so it’s unlikely that Google will intervene this time.

The trading app is far superior in terms of reviews on the Apple iPhone App Store, and although the number of negative reviews on the platform is increasing, it holds a 4-star rating.

Main background

Last week, Google cracked down on the Robinhood app review bombing and removed about 125,000 negative reviews that it considered collaborative or inorganic reviews. The company did not respond to Forbes’ request for comment on how the reviews were considered inorganic. Review bombing against Robin Hood and Wall Street after many stock trading apps have suspended or severely restricted trading of Gamestop, AMC, and some other so-called meme stocks that have seen unprecedented social media-backed rallies. It was part of a big backlash. Since then, Robin Hood CEO Vladimir Tenev has defended this decision in an interview with Elon Musk on the social media app Clubhouse. Mr Tenev said the company was forced to act after being asked by the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) to pledge $ 3 billion in collateral to continue trading volatile stocks. This demand was later reduced to $ 700 million and Robin Hood was able to resume limited stock trading.

tangent

GV, Google’s venture capital arm, invested a private amount in Robin Hood in an early seed funding round in 2013. In this round, the equity trading platform raised $ 3 million.

References

Stock Frenzy Fallout: Google cracks down on Robin Hood review-Bombing, Facebook bans popular trading groups (Forbes)

Robin Hood CEO Dismisses Elon Musk’s Conspiracy Theory on GameStop Trading Restrictions (Forbes)

