How Control Ultimate Edition works on PS5 and Xbox Series X





GIF: Relief / Kotaku

Control was left with many performance issues on older machines, pushing the last generation consoles to the limit. Despite these issues, it was a great game and was my favorite in 2019. Now, with the next generation release of Control, many of these issues have disappeared and already great games have been improved with better performance and nifty new features.

Developed by Remedy behind Max Payne and Alan Wake, Control was released in August 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version was a great way to play this eerie third person shooter full of supernatural enemies after applying some patches. The console port didn’t work very well. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X were more powerful and upgraded machines from the previous generation, and Control was still struggling to maintain its target of 30fps. In large-scale battles where many objects fly around and particle effects pop out, it can be significantly below the target. Also, older base consoles are more likely to be slow or very slow to play. Adding a long load time is a bit confusing.

Launched today for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, Control Ultimate Edition is the true next-generation port for games. It features raytracing reflections, improved frame rates, faster load times, and higher resolution. However, there are some caveats. First, if you don’t own Control Ultimate Edition, you’ll need to repurchase the game as the original version of Control won’t upgrade to the next-generation port. It’s a terrible thing that upsets a lot of people and is still a crappy situation.

Another pitfall: Savings from the last generation version of the game are not transferred. According to Remedy, this is because the engines are so different that a lot of additional work is required to properly transfer the saves. The final pitfall is that on the Xbox Series S, the game has no raytracing, runs at an internal resolution of 900p, and then goes up to an output resolution of 1080p. Oh, I haven’t played the Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X port, but Remedy says it needs to be visually identical to the PS5 game, and I think that’s true.

So how do the PS5 controls work because such things don’t get in the way? In a nutshell: heaven.

You can choose between performance mode and graphics mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In performance mode, the game targets 60 fps and most hits. There were some small dips in some large areas full of enemies, but these were barely noticeable and still showed significant improvements when compared to how the game was played on the PS4.

Another option, graphics mode, is locked at 30fps but supports ray tracing reflections. The Raytracing feature of Control Ultimate Edition is as impressive as some high-end PC games such as Metro: Exodus. But it still adds a more detailed level to the world. Glossy walls, glass windows and reflective marble floors all feature realistic and accurate reflections that enhance the visual appeal of the game.

However, during the battle, I rarely noticed the reflexes and missed the smooth feel of 60fps. Outside of ray tracing reflections, both modes look about the same. Shadows, for example, don’t look good in graphic mode and don’t hurt performance. So whether you need a 60fps action or a 30fps action with ray tracing reflections seems to have to make a big decision. I think Control already looks great on all platforms. As a result, raytracing features don’t seem like a noticeable improvement, especially at the expense of halving performance. Still, it’s a good option to include. By the way, both modes render at an internal resolution of 1440p and output to upscaled 4k to create a sharp and clean image.

Broken glass looks great in graphic mode. GIF: Relief / Kotaku

The PS5 also has a much shorter load time, with most loading screens finishing in less than 12 seconds. It’s fast, but the PS5’s load time is about the same as I expected, especially when compared to the load time of older machines, which can exceed 30 or 40 seconds. However, this is mainly the result of getting used to other PS5 games like Miles Morales, which have ultra-fast load times of less than a few seconds. Anyway, the time you spend looking at the Control Ultimate Edition loading screen is greatly reduced. This is great.

Control Ultimate Edition also comes with all previously released DLC. This is great for me as I have never played Controls DLC and instead chose to wait for the next generation port. I’m lucky!

If you need to buy the game again and can’t transfer your old saves, the Ultimate Edition of the next-generation console is the best way to play Control outside of a powerful PC. If you don’t like Control when it was first released, it’s too difficult, or the world isn’t attractive, this new port won’t change your mind. However, if you bounce an older game due to long load times or performance issues, it may be best to go back to this time.

