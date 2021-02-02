Vivo X50, V19 Price Cuts Significantly in India »TechnoCodex





New Delhi: Vivo has significantly reduced the value of two smartphones in India. The company has introduced a valuable cut for Vivo X50 and Vivo V19 smartphones. The company reduced the value of the Vivo X50 by 5,000 rupees, while the Vivo V19 achieved a value reduction of 3,000 rupees. The Vivo X50 was launched for Rs 34,990 and may now be available for purchase for Rs 29,990. The Vivo X50 comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD + Show 1080 x 2376 pixel decision and a 90Hz refresh charge. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The machine has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and can be further expanded by including a microSD card. This machine runs an Android 10 working system with Funtouch OS. The Vivo X50 comes with twin SIM performance and sporting activities and is set up with a quad rear digital camera with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP large angle lens digital camera, 13MP portrait digital camera and 5MP macro digital camera. .. The machine is equipped with a 32MP digital camera. The machine is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 33w fast charge assist. The Vivo V19, on the other hand, went on sale for Rs 24,990 and is now being promoted at Rs 21,990 after the price has dropped. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs the Android 10 working system with the enterprise’s personal FunTouch OS. Vivo V19 includes a 6.44-inch Full HD + show with a 1080×2400 pixel decision. The smartphone comes with a quad rear digital camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth and 2MP macro digital camera. The smartphone comes with a twin selfie digital camera with a 32MP primary digital camera and an 8MP secondary digital camera. The machine is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charge assist.

