Google pays $ 2.59 million to resolve allegations of discrimination – TechCrunch





Google has agreed to pay $ 2.59 million to more than 5,500 current employees and former job seekers as part of a settlement with the US Department of Labor on allegations of systematic discrimination related to compensation and employment. Google has also agreed to reserve $ 250,000 annually over the next five years to address potential equal pay for equal work adjustments that may occur. This brings Google’s total financial commitment to $ 3.8 million. This is a reduction in the parent company Alphabet’s bucket, which has a market capitalization of $ 1.28 trillion.

The settlement will take place after DOL’s Federal Contract Compliance Program Department finds a wage gap affecting female software engineers in Google’s office in Mountain View and in Seattle and Kirkland, Washington. OFCCP also found differences in employment rates that “disadvantageous women and Asian applicants” for the role of engineers at Google’s locations in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Kirkland. The OFCCP evaluation was from September 1, 2014 to August 31, 2017.

As part of the settlement, Google paid $ 1.35 million in repayments and interest to the company’s 2,565 female software engineers ($ 527.50 per employee), 1,757 women and 1,219 Asian software engineering applicants. Agreed to pay $ 1.25 million in repayment and interest to the unemployed role ($ 414 per person).

Finally, Google will secure $ 1.25 million for US engineers in Google’s Mountain View, Kirkland, Seattle, and New York offices to fund equal pay for equal work over the next five years. ..

A Google spokeswoman said in a TechCrunch statement, “We receive rewards based on our work, not who everyone is, and make large investments to make the hiring and rewarding process fair and equitable. I think it should be done. ” “For the past eight years, we have conducted an annual internal wage equity analysis to identify and address discrepancies. We have resolved this issue related to the 2014-2017 audit complaints and have been diverse. We are pleased to continue to work on fairness and helping our employees do their best work. “

“The U.S. Department of Labor acknowledges that Google is ready to participate in the settlement talks and reach an early resolution,” said Jane Sir, regional director of the Federal Contract Compliance Program, in a press release. .. “The technology industry remains one of the largest and fastest growing employers in the region. Regardless of the complexity and size of the workforce, we strive to ensure indiscrimination and fairness in the workforce. We continue to work on enforcing the Equal Opportunity Act. “

