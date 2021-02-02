Innovate Alabama provides first recommendations for improving the state





Jason Morton | Tuscaloosa News

A state-wide committee specializing in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship has published the first recommendations designed to improve Alabama.

Known as Innovate Alabama and headed by Tuscaloosa Legislature Bill Poole, the Alabama Innovation Commission has made four proposals to improve the prosperity of the state as a whole. they are:

• Develop state-wide innovation coordination and incentive structures to help your business grow further.

• Provide a private fund advisor exemption to facilitate the formation of the early stages of private venture capital funds.

• Fund and launch an Alabama brand campaign to develop Alabama as a growth destination.

• Use matching funding for SME innovation research / SME technology transfer through state programs that may match existing funding.

“We are pleased with the progress of the Alabama Innovation Commission and continue to work together to create smart solutions that expand the state’s economic growth and create opportunities for those who want to start and grow their business in Alabama. I’m looking forward to it, “said Poole R. -Tuscaloosa, announcing highlighting recommendations.

“There’s still a lot to do, but the tentative ideas and recommendations I’ve already mentioned show how the work of this committee can have a positive impact on the state,” Poole said.

He was joined by state senator Greg Reed, R-Jasper, and another member of the Tuscaloosa legislative delegation, who is also a member of the Alabama Innovation Commission.

“Alabama has always had a strong foundation for innovation,” Reed said. “And the work of the Commission emphasizes the potential for our state to grow by becoming a leader in technology and entrepreneurship.

“As our state adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to recover, the Commission’s ideas and recommendations play a role in ensuring a competitive economic advantage for our state to move forward. Will fulfill. “

Founded by Governor Kay Ivy in July 2020, the Alabama Innovation Commission, which consists of 15 members in July 2020, is the first state-wide committee focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. ..

Sponsored by the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act, which focuses on making the state more attractive to high-tech-based businesses and entrepreneurs, Poole is an advisory board consisting of six members of Alabama-related leaders, including Condoleezza. Rice, a former US Secretary of State born in Birmingham, was chosen to lead the committee with the Society.

In December, the Commission announced that it would partner with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, California, to further advance its mission to promote innovation and economic growth within Alabama.

The Group’s interim report also provided up-to-date information on this partnership to help develop policy solutions to support innovation in Alabama and the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“The cooperation and meaningful discussions between the Commission and the Advisory Board were very insightful and productive,” said Alabama Power, Vice President of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Advisory Board, which consists of six members of Innovate Alabama. One Zeke Smith said.

“We look forward to continuing these efforts in 2021 to develop solutions that create success and opportunities across the state through the momentum already generated in our partnership with the Hoover Institution and the Commission’s interim report. “We do,” said Smith.

For more information on commissions, please visit InnovationAlabama.org or follow InnovateAlabama on Twitter (@InnovateAlabama) and LinkedIn (Innovate Alabama).

Please contact Jason Morton at [email protected] or 205-722-0200.

