Used Car Discovery: Toyota Supra is as attractive as it was when it was launched in SA





• The latest Toyota Supra arrived in South Africa in 2019.

• The price of a new car is R1 million.

• Several models are available in the used car market.

For more car stories, please visit www.Wheels24.co.za.

In 2019, Toyota South Africa launched the 5th generation Supra in Japan. The arrival of the car was “roughly based” on the BMW Z4, so I frowned and faced questions.

When Toyota began planning a new Supra, they needed the right platform to work. Unfortunately, Japanese car makers didn’t have the right platform or engine to verify their Supra credentials. But in Germany, thousands of kilometers away, there was a BMW with a suitable platform for work. The ball started to move and soon reached an agreement.

Some believed that the Supra had too many BMWs (interior, drivetrain, etc.), but the ride quality of the car was unique and attracted the attention of many excited and enthusiastic buyers.

2020 Toyota Supra

Motor press

Used supra

A scrutiny of AutoTrader’s website popped up some used Supra-11, to be exact. The most expensive option is available on the R1099000, for the 5000km 2020 model. The cheapest model is the 2019 model, sold on the R759995.

Each Supra listed has its own history of influencing prices. Some models have long mileage, but have been meticulously cared for.

See the complete list of Supra here.

The Supra is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter petrol engine that produces 250kW and 500Nm. The rear-wheel drive Supra, which weighs 1495 kg, clears 0-100 km / h in 4.3 seconds, and the maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km / h. The 8-speed automatic gearbox transfers power between the engine and the wheels.

Not everyone agrees that the Supra is a “real” Supra, but it has proven to be at its best for the last 30 months. It has the pedigree needed to do justice in the Supra name. As a new model, the Supra 3.0T truck brings you back to the R1 01 1300 and the Supra 3.0 TR1 13 7900.

2020 Toyota Supra

Motor press

