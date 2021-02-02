Louisiana Tech Hosts Participation in Virtual Diversity and Workplace Forum February 2





Monroe, Louisiana (KNOE)-Louisiana Tech University Business College will host diversity and inclusiveness in the workplace on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

The virtual forum will include six sessions featuring speakers from global companies who are leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion.

The event marks the third year of partnering with a friend at Grambling State University Business College and provides students with the opportunity to have important conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion in the business context, said the College Dean. Dr. Chris Martin said. Of business.

This year, we look forward to expanding the format to include multiple DEI professionals from Fortune 500 companies across the United States, including graduates, community members, and a national audience in the conversation.

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 am: Unconscious bias in the workplace, what it is, and how to manage it Featuring Dr. Todd Jenkins, Senior Leader of Diversity, Inclusion and Innovation in JB Hunt. Diversity at Thermo Fisher Scientific And Inclusion Lead 11:30 am: Topic Inclusive Leadership Featuring Dr. Alveda Williams, Corporate Director of Inclusion at Dow Chemical Company 1:00 pm: Inclusion Featuring Stephen Metoyer, Chief Inclusion Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP2 And Employee Engagement 30 pm: Business and Inclusion Strategy Coordination Featuring Candice Jones, Director of Walmart’s Global Office for Cultural, Diversity and Comprehensive 4:00 pm: Stephen Johnson (American Airlines, Senior Global Lead) ), Alexis Carr (Cadillac, Head of Multicultural Marketing), Reggie Miller (McDonalds, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer), and Dr. Todd Jenkins (JB Hunt, Diversity, Inclusion, Senior Leader of Innovation)

Each company’s talent acquisition team can be used to network with students from Louisiana Tech and Grambling Business College after each session.

We strive to build a rich learning environment for evaluation, taking into account a number of perspectives that help strengthen decision making. Dr. Martin believes this idea is important in today’s global and comprehensive workplace.

Many hope to consider participating in one or more of these virtual sessions that provide a platform for awareness of diversity and inclusion issues in the business world.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required for each session. Register here to find out more about the event or call 318-257-5295.

