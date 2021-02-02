“Division 2” update 1.30 adds support for title 12.1 and Series X, PS5: Patch Notes





Division 2 Title Update 12.1 is now available as PS4 version 1.30. Substantial updates haven’t worked very well for major in-game content, but thanks to both biohazard fans and next-generation console owners. The Resident Evil Apparel event has officially launched, and anyone playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X can experience it in full 4K at 60FPS. Read the entire patch notes below, thanks to the official Ubisoft forum post.

Division 2 Update 1.30 (Title Update 12.1) Patch Notes

New Apparel Event: Resident Evil

“Division 2” title update 12.1 has been released as version 1.30 of PS4 with support for Series X and PS5. “Division 2” is now available on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia. Ubisoft

Raccoon City has sent the best and brightest to answer calls in Washington DC and New York City. This unique crossover apparel event will start in parallel with the newly revamped Reanimated Global Event. Agents will also have the opportunity to collect seven new back trophies and four new patches to celebrate Resident Evil, in addition to the costumes available in the apparel key.

Level 40 BOO daily projects have been replaced with STARS Support and STARS Assault projects to obtain patches and trophies. One of these projects is available daily and rewards two new patches or trophies each day when each is completed until the full set is collected.

4K-60FPS support for Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5

Players can earn backpack trophies and patches by participating in daily challenges. Ubisoft

Change optimization station

Reduced all optimization costs by 75%. Reduced all optimized material creation recipes by 50%. With this update, agents should be able to optimize their weapons and equipment about once an hour. It can take up to 2 hours to collect all the resources needed to optimize the final layer of many items.

Changes to the revived global event

The green clouds created by killing enemies with headshots no longer harm agents. This cloud now heals agents and greatly improves their firepower while standing in them. The green clouds continue to do great harm to the enemy.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the gearset would not correctly display the talents that need to be activated in order to activate the chest and backpack talents. Fixed an issue where riggers could accidentally update tends and befriends. Fixed an issue where mement kill confirmed drops could come from friendly skills. Fixed an issue where the Memento buff could last beyond death. It was miserable and ironic. Fixed an issue where LZ directives could increase the experience gained in DZ. Fixed an issue where Legendary Black Tasks would not count as “Black Tasks” in League and Summit Challenge goals. Removed skill goals. A demotion summit challenge that mentions Firestarter Chem Launcher and Shrapnel Trap. The goal has malfunctioned and has timed out. Fixed an issue where Vanguard and Perfect Vanguard gave their allies invincibility. Fixed an issue where Summit Combat Merit Awards would appear abnormally in the Awards menu. Fixed an issue where ruthless and ruthless exotics would trigger cosmetics. In addition to actually exploding on the first shot later, it explodes on the seventh stack. Fixed an issue where decoy skills would not update properly when taking headshot kills in Mantis Exotic. Fixed an issue that other players on the league leaderboard would display. Unique SHD level and point distribution Fixed elbow pad misalignment when using certain apparel items Fixed an issue where the Summit Matchmaking tab was not grayed out in groups containing level 30 agents When killing the last agent Fixed an issue where audio cues were not triggered Enemies on the 100th floor of the summit. Fixed the description of the Symptom Aggravator talent.

As mentioned above, the main features of Title Update 12.1 are biohazard events and support for PS5 and Xbox Series X. From February 2nd to February 15th, agents have a chance to get cosmetics from Capcom’s beloved zombie killing franchise. The above pays the most attention to daily projects, but I think that leveling up your character while the event is active will give you distinctive cosmetics and emotes. You must attend daily to get backpack trophies and patches, but everything else must be unlocked through gameplay. When it comes to PS5 and Series X enhancements, 4K-60 support is really great, but it’s still not a replacement for a true next-generation build. We also hoped that these features would be included in the Series S, but it doesn’t seem to be technically possible yet.

As far as minor tweaks and fixes are concerned, the main thing to watch out for is the optimization station. This is much easier to use than before. As soon as the optimization station debuted in Title Update 12, players were well aware that access to it was too lofty and useless. These tweaks should play a much more meaningful role in the endgame. No changes are listed for ongoing issues such as artillery, but we hope they will be cleaned up as well. It’s not a secret. Division 2 continues to lack truly meaningful content, but update version 1.30 will be huge for a particular subset of players.

Division 2 is now available on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia.

What do you think of Division 2 Title Update 12.1. Is it better to play games on PS5 and Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos