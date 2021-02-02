Tim Cook ordered to attend 7-hour testimony in Apple v. Epic Games proceedings





The judge, who presides over the preliminary hearing in the Apple vs. Epic Games proceedings, said Apple CEO Tim Cook had to attend a seven-hour testimony to testify how the company sees the App Store competition. Gizmodo reports that it has ruled that it will not.

Judge Thomas S. Hixson, a U.S. magistrate judge, reportedly settled on seven hours of testimony after Epic Games suggested Cook’s testimony for eight hours and Apple demanded four hours. I did. Apple’s concession came after the lawyer tried to cite the “top doctrine.” This prevents high-level corporate employees from being testified.

But, according to Judge Thomas S. Hixson, “this controversy is not visible.” Hixson states that the doctrine of the apex “does not completely ban testimony, but limits the length of testimony,” and given the situation, the controversy was Cook’s “4 hours, 8 hours. , Or the time in between for a certain length. “Therefore, Hixson’s ruling that Cook should be testified for seven hours.

Judge Hixson also denied Apple’s request to summon internal documents related to the “Epic Games” relationship with Samsung. Apple argued that Apple proved that “app store” practices were in close agreement with players in other industries.

In other words, if Apple can prove that Samsung has made a similar decision on how to distribute “Epic Games” Fortnite, it could argue that its antitrust debate is unconvincing.

However, Hixson called the request “eccentric details” and worked on an agreement between the two companies that “it cannot act as a substitute for a larger category of market participants.”

In another development, Hixon will make “best efforts” to Apple to create an internal payment processing document after criticizing the company as “frustrating and inadequate” in an attempt to stall its release to Epic. I ordered

According to Law360, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher’s Apple Attorney General, Jay Srinivasan, argued that the company was so large that it would take a long time to document, and that Epic Games did not prioritize that request.

“You are not really providing a solution to this problem,” Judge Hixson told Srinivasan. “You’re just saying,’No, we can’t do that.’ It feels frustrating and unsatisfactory for me.”

In August, Epic Games added a Fortnite update that allowed customers to buy in-game currency directly from Epic Games, avoiding Apple’s in-app purchases. This violates Apple’s rules, and this move has caused Apple to pull apps from the App Store.

Later, Epic Games filed a planned proceeding against Apple, which eventually terminated the developer account for Epic Games. Fortnite will no longer be available on iOS devices starting in August, and Epic refuses to comply with the App Store rules, so there’s no way to go back to the App Store.

A trial of “Epic Games” and Apple is scheduled to begin in May 2021.

