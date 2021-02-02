Nintendo continues to blow beyond its own sales goals.But I need more hit games





Nintendo continues its explosive quarters one after another. However, analysts say new games and hardware will be needed to maintain that momentum.

Japanese game companies reported on Monday that operating profit for the quarter ended in December was 229.7 billion yen ($ 2.2 billion), which exceeded analysts’ expectations. Switch console sales reached a record high of 11.6 million units during the most important holiday season.

Due to Switch’s huge success, the company has raised its second sales and revenue forecasts since November. Profit is expected to increase by 24% from the forecast just three months ago, and is expected to reach 560 billion yen ($ 5.3 billion) in the year to March.

The results show that even months after the pandemic, people are still in vogue and looking at switches. Nintendo previously predicted that it would sell 19 million consoles in the year to March. After several upward revisions to the forecast, we now expect sales of 26.5 million units.

Nintendo is a big pandemic-stricken economy winner and keeps snapping games and devices to help more people keep entertaining at home. Last year, the company’s profits surged, sometimes exceeding 400%.

One of the company’s great successes is the continued popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Set in the relaxing virtual island of Utopia, a game that allows users to fish, catch bugs, and play with friends on the beach has become a bestseller on Switch.

Nintendo sold 19.4 million games in the last nine months of 2020, bringing total sales to about 31.2 million.

But the company is also plagued by concerns about how long Hot Streak can last, especially as the world begins to overcome the pandemic.

Currently, analysts are cautiously optimistic.

On Monday, Jeffreys equity analyst Atul Goyal advised investors to “buy, but stay agile.”

“We were expecting this beat,” he wrote in a revenue-responsive research note.

But to continue its successful performance, the company “will need a powerful game pipeline and hardware updates,” he added.

The company plans to release several new Switch titles this year, including Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Wrath.

However, “We cannot deny the title lineup. [the upcoming fiscal year] Takao Suzuki, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, said. “And investors are still closely watching the impact of potential changes in consumer behavior as a result of the development and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine on their bottom line.”

Nintendo also told CNN Business that it should work to build its brand in “non-gaming business areas” such as mobile apps and theme parks.

Some analysts have suggested that it could change later this year, but the company hasn’t made fun of the new hardware.

The Switch was first released in 2017, but the smaller, cheaper Switch Lite model was launched in 2019. Since then, other rivals such as Microsoft and Sony have announced new consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

So far, Nintendo “lacks a story of revenue growth,” Goyal wrote. “Nintendo [broader] It’s a strategy, but it’s still a dream. “

