Fortnite Update 15.30 adds Mand bounty and Chag Cannon patch notes





Fortnite Update 15.30 is officially released, and patches later in the season will add more new features than players expected. Mando’s Bounty LTM, as well as the addition of Chug Cannon and Burst Quad Launcher, will revolutionize the battle royale formula. On the creative side, endgame devices make the mode conclusions clearer. Read all the details below in a patch note edited using the official Epic Games source.

Fortnite Update 15.30 Patch Note “Fortnite” Update 15.30 is available on Mando’s Bounty LTM, Chug Cannon and more. Please read the entire patch notes below. Fortnite is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Android. Epic Games Highlights Mand Bounty LTM: The best hunters in the galaxy want to prove themselves to you. Challenge other players to see who gets the fastest credits. Take additional credit bounty targets and eliminate hunters specially marked for high tier loot. When the Mandalorians join the match, they hunt down the player with the most credits. You can be on top, but can you stay there? Two new exotics: Chag Cannon and Burst Quad Launcher have been added, new devices and options for 42 damage creatives: these include a new Super Bowl themed hub. See the detailed information below. FortniteCreativeInCreative, Fortnite Update 15.30 adds endgame devices, improved checkpoint capabilities and more.Epic Games

Gameplay

Added “Start with Pickaxe” option to My Island settings. This allows you to disable the player’s pickaxe and run around empty-handed, much like a party royale. Other inventory slots are not affected by this option.

Gameplay bug fixes

Fixed an issue where billboard text would remain active after being triggered to be active, or would remain active when triggered to be invisible. Fixed an issue where the Matchmaking Portal UI and settings would not be updated until the island code was changed.

device

A game end device has been added. With this device, authors can use channels to quickly end a game or round and dynamically set winners to view custom callouts. This device has the following options: Ends: End of Game, End of Round (Default): End of Game) Winning Team: Winning Team, Activating Team, 1-16 (Default: Winning Team)-“Winning Team” is the standard set in My Island settings. Gives victory to the team that is currently ahead according to the victory conditions of. Custom Victory Callout: Text Field (80 Character Limit) Custom Defeat Callout: Text Field (80 Character Limit) Enabled at game start: Enabled, Disabled (Default: Enabled) Team Activation: Optional, 1- 16 (Default: Optional) .Activating Class: No Class, Any, 1-16 (Default: Any) Activate When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel) Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1- 150 (Default: No Channel) Disabled when receiving: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel) A new player checkpoint device has been added. This new version player checkpoint on is placed as a stanchion rather than a trap and can be freely placed, rotated, copied and pasted. All existing functionality of the original player checkpoint device is retained on the new device. A player hologram that makes it easy to see the direction of the spawn at the new player checkpoint. Older player checkpoint devices have been renamed to player checkpoint plates and will continue to be available in the device gallery for some time. A phone box device has been added. A player can be used in the telephone box. Change outfits and accessories during the game using the same interface as in Party Royale.

Device bug fixes

Fixed an issue where creatures would clip into the car and wouldn’t attack the car when the player was standing on top of the car. Fixed an issue where sequencers would not activate each other. Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t take damage from junk lifts. Fixed an issue where Baller driving a Baller would continue to receive speed effects from Speed ​​Boost longer than necessary. Fixed an issue where the playerreference device hologram did not stay in the selected color. Fixed an issue where Player wasn’t stuck in the selected color. The reference device did not have hologram loop audio. Fixed an issue where the option to allow weapons to fire in the mutator zone would not affect players entering with a pickaxe. Fixed an issue where player spawners would not appear in the game and could not be placed.

Weapons and items

Added common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary versions of lever action shotguns.

Weapon and item bug fixes

Fixed an issue where BRUTE would not be destroyed when the player drove BRUTE outside the island boundaries. Fixed an issue where Prop-O-Matic could not be removed when placed on the ground or under a map.

Island bug fix

Fixed an issue where the Featured Island portal would move to the left on Hub Island. Fixed an issue where My Island and Creative Mode text would overflow from the specified area.

Bug fixes for creative tools and phones

When viewing the creative inventory[デバイス]With tabs[プレハブ]Fixed an issue where tabs were swapped. Fixed an issue where the player inventory was opened by default instead of the creative inventory. Fixed an issue where the phone tool would be unequipped and unusable when deploying a prefab.

Prefab and gallery bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Lazy Links Garage Prefab toolbox was searchable. Fixed an issue where roof assets for alternative wood resources were missing from the LazyLinks Gallery. Fixed an issue where snow wasn’t showing up in NatureSnow Gallery assets. On some maps, you may need to replace the snow-covered hedge.Bug fixes

General

Difficulty editing banners using a controller. Future changes to the boundless set. A long loading screen after a session on PlayStation / Xbox. Child back bling that blocks the view when the player aims at the view. Jump shot outfit without facial hair. Sound effect audio delay.

Battle Royale

OG bear that is damaged in the air when it falls into the car The zero point recovery effect that the vehicle is temporarily activated is temporarily disabled PlayStation / Xbox[競合]The game freezes when I go to the tab

creative

In certain situations on Xbox Creator, the stanchion hologram disappears. When you view the creative inventory,[デバイス]With tabs[プレハブ]The tabs are swapped.

Save the world

Animation of a broken pickaxe. Eliminate Takers that are not counted in the “Exclusion: Fog” venture quest.

mobile

The motion axis setting is still “Roll” on the Nintendo Switch. RT / LT trigger for Android Xbox Elite controller.

Fortnite Update 15.30 arrives later in Chapter 2, Season 5, but it’s not lacking in content. Bounty was a huge new addition at the beginning of the season, but it’s now a central feature of Mand’s Bounty Mode. In this mode, instead of eliminating the targets found in traditional battle royale, the player is consistently sent after a specific target. It is also characterized by the Mandalorian’s ongoing threat, which is likely to be a high-status enemy controlled by AI. With regard to the two new weapons, we are most excited about the Chag Cannon. The new quad launcher may be cool enough, but it doesn’t sound very unique.

On the creative side, the main additional features found in Update 15.30 are endgame devices, improved checkpoints, and the ability to spawn on the island without a pickaxe. The latter setting makes the most sense in weapon-based mode and can also bring new tensions to horror maps. Checkpoint devices make the threshold area easier to see. This may reduce some of the pain in some of the most difficult death runs.

When it comes to endgames, this device simply makes the winning conditions a bit more direct. Time-limited modes can be terminated when a certain point limit is exceeded, and the CTF concept can be terminated after a special object has been captured. This gives authors the freedom to design the concepts they need without hassle. Some Fortnite may have thought that Update 15.30 was a bit boring later in the season, but it offers key features in almost every aspect of the game.

Fortnite is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Android.

What do you think of Fortnite Update 15.30 in light of these patch notes? Want to try Mandalorian and Chag Cannon? Let us know in the comments!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos