If you have an Apple Watch, Face ID on your iPhone will soon work with the mask





Apple is facing a future that has covered our faces. This week, the company started testing some new software for the iPhone. This allows the device owner to unlock the handset while wearing the face cover. However, it’s in line with Apple’s strategy of trapping people in a variety of Apple products, and there are pitfalls that highlight how difficult it is to develop accurate facial recognition technology. Apple Watch is required for the new face unlock feature.

The first developer beta of iOS 14.5 includes an app tracking control and Siri updates in addition to the face mask feature. App makers usually have early access to the latest version of iOS to launch or rebuild their apps long before the official software release. (A brave person who doesn’t mind the risk of bricking the iPhone can also sign up for a public beta release.) The full version of the software will be generally available this spring.

This means that most people wear masks for over a year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by the time they install the latest version of iOS on their iPhones. It’s not a big inconvenience to have to use a method other than Apples Face ID to unlock the iPhone, compared to all the other ways that the pandemic has changed our lives. Still, it’s frustrating to hold your smartphone over your face just by remembering Face ID, but it doesn’t work because of the mask. The promise of facial recognition technology coexists with its misuse and very effective concerns about its error rate for people with darker skin, which should get smarter and better over time.

With future software updates, Apple will more or less hand over the burden of authentication to the Apple Watch. If you’re using a new iPhone model (model with Face ID), have iOS 14.5 beta software installed, and have an Apple Watch with watchOS 7.4, point your locked phone at your face. And a little communication is triggered between the phone and the watch. The phone will be unlocked. The watch will also show a notification that your smartphone has been unlocked. An iOS developer told WIRED as an experience similar to unlocking a Mac on an Apple Watch.

As 9to5 Mac points out, this is the second change Apple has made to the Face ID authentication system to support face masks. Last spring, the company released software that prevents Face ID from being used while wearing a mask by displaying the iPhone passcode screen after Face ID fails for the first time. Still, there are limits to these updates. The new Face ID-with-face-mask feature only works with unlocking the phone. Therefore, if you use Face ID for Apple Pay transactions, or even log in to a third-party app, you’ll need to authenticate in some other way.

But the bigger problem is why Apple relies on the Apple Watch to unlock the iPhone with a face mask, rather than simply releasing software that recognizes uncovered areas of a person’s face. .. At the time of publication, Apple had not yet answered WIRED’s question about this. Experts say there are many ethical and technical considerations when implementing facial recognition technology, but it is especially difficult when it comes to performing facial recognition on partially covered faces. ..

Anil K. Jain, who studies computer vision, machine learning, and biometric recognition at Michigan State University, says what parts of the face are invisible despite advances in face recognition over the last five to ten years. It states that it is susceptible to obstruction. .. In most cases, this technology assumes that the person uncovers his glasses and face, has uniform lighting, and has a neutral look, as in a passport photo.

