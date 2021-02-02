Atos abandons plans to scoop up DXC technology





Image: DXC Technology

Atos SE, a powerhouse of digital transformation, has moved away from the offer to buy its competitor DXC Technology.

On January 7, Atos confirmed rumors that it had approached DXC “on a potential friendly deal between the two groups to create digital service leaders that would benefit from global scale, talent and innovation.” ..

At the time, Atos said it was uncertain whether any agreements or deals would actually occur as a result of the move.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the deal would no longer take place.

“In addition to the statement released by the company on January 7, 2021, Atos’Board has unanimously decided not to pursue potential deals with DXC Technology,” Atos said in a statement. Stated.

DXC, meanwhile, said it knew nothing about Atos’ interest before receiving a “one-sided, preliminary, non-binding proposal” from the company.

The company said it declined the offer.

“In line with trustee liability, DXC’s Board of Directors carefully evaluated the proposal with its financial and legal advisors. The proposal is inadequate and reliable in light of the value it believes DXC can make on its own. It was determined to be lacking in sex, by carrying out our transformational journey, “DXC said.

“After sharing certain high-level information to help Atos understand why the Board believes the proposal underestimates DXC, Atos and DXC will stop further discussions today. Agreed. “

DXC Technology was founded in April 2017 as a result of the merger of the Enterprise Services divisions of Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

At the time of signing the deal, the IT services giant was worth $ 26 billion and boasted nearly 6,000 clients in more than 70 countries. The merged enterprise had only 15% account duplication at the time.

DXC reported a net loss of $ 445 million in the second half of fiscal year 2021, consisting of a loss of $ 199 million in the first quarter and $ 246 million in the second quarter. That was $ 9 billion in revenue over six months.

Non-GAAP net income was $ 220 million and operating net cash was $ 591 million.

DXC will announce its third quarter results on Thursday.

