Deviale rocks the range of wireless speakers with the new Phantom 1





Devialet has announced the Phantom 1 wireless speaker, which has renewed the range of French brand audio speakers.

Like its predecessor, the Phantom 1 is a compact blend of unique design and high-definition sound. However, the new Phantom has evolved even further, with several upgrades, including improved audio processing and amplification, increased feature compatibility, and more energy-efficient performance than previous models.

The Phantom 1 features Devialets’ next-generation ADH (Analog Digital Hybrid) amplification technology and speaker active matching (SAM) for speaker control and high acoustic fidelity. HeartBass Implosion (HBI) technology for deeper, more impactful bass and Active Cospherical Engine (ACE) that helps Phantom 1 reproduce sound and disperse energy in all directions.

You can choose from two versions. The first version can output with a maximum volume of 103dB and a frequency range of 16Hz to 25kHz, and the other has a maximum volume of 108dB and a frequency range of 14Hz to 27kHz.

Features and ease of use have been redesigned with the new Devialet OS, which offers more ways to stream Hi-Res music files through Roon Ready compatibility. You can set up a multi-room configuration across all Phantom models via the Devialet app, and AirPlay 2 is also included for streaming from iOS devices. It also has up to 24-bit extended UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) capabilities for apps such as BubbleUPnP and mconnect Player.

From a design standpoint, the Phantom 1 retains the distinctive spherical look of the series, but now has a modern matte finish available in black and white colorways and features the latest signature side panels. The speaker’s onboard interface has a new LED signal on the back to check the status and a new standby mode. Although operated using the Devialet app mentioned above, the physical remote has been redesigned for a more “clear user experience” and a new Arch accessory allows you to connect analog sources to the Phantom 1.

The introduction of Phantom 1 also indicates a change in scope as the name of the smaller Phantom Reactor is changed to Phantom II.

Launched in 1890, Phantom I can be found in stores such as John Lewis, Selfridges and Harrods, as well as on the Devialets website and stores.

