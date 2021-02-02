Are modern smartphones getting too big?





Modern smartphones and sizes have been frequently discussed these days. Dozens of models are coming out every year, and smartphones seem to be getting bigger and bigger.

And that debate opens up a whole new debate – is it good for smartphones to be bigger?

Most people agree that smartphones are actually getting bigger and bigger. But that doesn’t necessarily make them better.

Let’s talk about why large smartphones are actually having a negative impact on consumers.

No size in pocket

The larger the smartphone, the heavier it is usually. Size and weight are two things that go together in this industry. And the bigger the phone, the heavier it is.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra weighs a whopping 222 grams without a mask or other accessories. If you are not wearing a belt, your weight is enough to put down your pants.

And that’s not all. The cell phone has a huge 6.57 inch screen that can barely fit in your pocket. The problem is exacerbated when you have to use things. By holding it sideways, you can feel the weight of your mobile phone almost instantly.

As many people play video games on their smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is overweight and can be especially painful to play games.

Expensive screen repair

The second negative impact on consumers seems to be that smartphone makers such as Samsung and Apple are quite happy.

In other words, the larger the screen, the more expensive it will be to repair. And some of these repairs can cost as much as $ 450! That’s exactly the amount you have to pay to repair the shattered screen of the new Samsung Galaxy S20.

The huge 6.57 inch screen can sacrifice you a brand new phone. And it just extends to the size of a phone. Larger screens cost more than smaller ones and eventually fall into the hands of official Samsung and Apple repair shops.

There is no longer a midpoint between mobile phones and tablets

Do you remember your tablet? Remember when Apple announced its first tablet? It was revolutionary. At that time, it was a device larger than a smartphone, which was a personal assistance, and could be used for all purposes.

Today, you can do everything on your smartphone. Not only that, tablets have been terribly stagnant in the last few years. Apple makes new models every year, but today it doesn’t seem to be as relevant as it was 15 years ago. Today, smartphones occupy both positions. Between tablets and smartphones, everyone knew which device was used for what.

There seems to be no more compromise today. While tablet sizes are stagnant, smartphones are getting bigger and bigger. It’s only a matter of time before a smartphone reaches the size of a tablet.

It certainly feels like an overreaction, but the fact that the phone has completely exhausted the midpoint only penalizes the industry. Speaking of the industry, we need a place to read everything related to technology. If you’re looking for news about your smartphone or the latest gadgets, visit texnologia.net.

People play games with them

Can you imagine how embarrassing it is for people to use their smartphones exclusively for video games? Imagine having this complex device that can do everything you want to do just for use as the official hardware partner of the PUBG Mobile tournament.

Well, that’s exactly what happens when you make the screen bigger and bigger. Today, people buy big phones for two reasons. One is to get the latest version of Series S and the other is to play video games.

The fact that these devices are improving in terms of hardware functionality. And arguably, these are powerful devices with up to 64GB of RAM.

Therefore, it is perfect for playing mobile games. But both Samsung and Apple were happy to bet that they wouldn’t target the latest release of gamers.

What do you think of a small phone today?

One thing we benefit from larger phones is the fact that they are getting slimmer and slimmer. That’s certainly a feature Apple and Samsung like.

No one wants to have a wide phone. It just looks bad. And while these companies have responded to criticism, the solution invites it even more.

With big phones like today, the question arises as to what is really considered a small phone. To answer this, we can look at it from two perspectives. You can see the height and width.

From a width standpoint, small phones are considered Pixel 4. But this line of cell phones has been gone for a long time because people don’t buy them. Android smartphones don’t really have a representative in this category. Apple’s last small phone was the 2.65-inch wide iPhone 8. By comparison, the Galaxy S20 is 2.99 inches wide, and the latest Galaxy Note is 3.27 inches wide.

But what about the height? Fortunately, this is much easier to answer. If you ask a question on Google, you will be given an answer or about 5.7 inches.

This means that phones with a screen size of 5.7 inches or less are considered small phones. No doubt, many people don’t want to have a 5.7-inch device, but many people don’t want to have a 6.57-inch device, so what’s the conclusion?

Finishing idea

The data show that smartphones are actually getting bigger and bigger. It’s hard to imagine the idea that a stagnation period will come. Instead of focusing on hardware and software features, manufacturers try to add 1-inch points with each new release.

As water follows its current path, it’s only a matter of time before smartphones reach the size of tablets. By this time, tablets will be obsolete.

