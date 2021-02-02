On some Windows 10 systems, Microsoft Edge may be trying to bite the dust





The legacy version of Microsoft Edge Web Browser seems to be removed from Windows 10 when it is updated later this year. Currently, Windows 10 comes pre-installed with three browsers: Internet Explorer, a legacy version of Edge, and the current iteration.

The new language packs included in the Windows 10 21H2 preview build do not include support for older versions of Edge. This seems to be a sign that the browser will be completely removed in the coming months when Windows 10 receives a major update in the fall of 2021.

Microsoft advises users to switch to the new Chromium-based version of Edge, which promises improved performance and security. All existing user data will be carried over to the new version during setup, so individuals do not have to worry about losing their bookmarks and passwords. The Redmond-based company also said it will no longer support legacy versions from March.

Goodbye old friend

The original version of Edges appears to be numbered, but Microsoft may remove the EdgeHTML engine integration as extended support will continue to be available until August 17, 2021. Almost none.

A much bigger blow to older online users is the confirmation that Internet Explorer will soon be deprecated. If you’re still clinging to your browser, you’ll be redirected to the Chromium version of Edge when you try to visit a popular site. Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services and other online apps will no longer support Internet Explorer 11.

With the rise of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, etc., it seems not too long ago that Internet Explorer once held the title of the most popular browser in the world. If you are an online user with a nostalgic temperament, make the most of your browser as much as possible.

He also emphasized all the gear needed to work from home

Latest via Windows

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos