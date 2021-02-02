EA FIFA News: 6 new games, new UEFA deals, FIFA Online 4 enhancements and more





EA Sports has announced a new license extension by UEFA, a new franchise sales milestone for the FIFA series, a launch date for FIFA 21 on Stadia, and an expansion for FIFA Online. In addition, the company announced that it has six new FIFA games under development for mobile devices.

New Deal

From the New Deal, EA and UEFA have agreed to a multi-year extension that will continue to grant EA rights to the Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup. According to EA, the deal will also affect the FIFA Global Series esports league.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, nor have the details regarding the transaction time frame been disclosed.

According to EA, FIFA 21 was the best-selling game in the UK in 2020, so the deal is a big moment for the FIFA franchise. In addition, FIFA 21 has more players at this point in its life cycle than its predecessor, FIFA 20. In addition, EA revealed that the overall FIFA franchise sales have shifted to 325 million units.

FIFA expansion

For other news, EA announced on March 17th that FIFA 21 will be released for Google Stadia. The service continues to run, even though Google recently shut down its in-house game developers. FIFA 21 will be joining Madden NFL 21 in Stadia, which went on sale at the end of January.

In addition, EA has announced that free-to-play FIFA Online 4 for PC will be available in Russia, Poland and Turkey at some point in the future. EA said this would open the franchise to “tens of millions” of potential players.

6 more mobile games

Finally, EA revealed that six new FIFA mobile games are under development for mobile devices. None of the games have been announced, but EA said it will be a “diversified mobile football experience” that includes full-scale simulation titles and arcade-style games.

EA said mobile is “the most popular gaming platform in the world”. Therefore, we are urged to offer more games to mobile devices. In fact, a recent NPD study found that mobile games are much more popular than consoles / PCs in the United States.

As mega publishers will announce their revenue as part of their latest revenue report and answer business questions, EA will have more news and updates to share later on Tuesday, February 2nd. Check GameSpot for more information.

