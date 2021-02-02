Blizzard reveals BlizzCon Online schedule details





The current COVID-19 pandemic canceled many tournaments in 2020, and BlizzCon’s long-running BlizzCon was no exception. Instead of the traditional two-day event that Blizzard shares details with, a digital free viewing alternative named BlizzCon Online has been created.

BlizzConOnline will start on February 19th at 2:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) / 5:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time), and on the second day from 12:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) / 3:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time). The opening ceremony will be held with a focus on the game content of.

The event will be divided into six theme channels on the first day, each channel providing approximately three hours of content, digging deeper into Blizzard’s game. On the second day, fans will be able to see the spotlight of Q & A sessions and the player community on these channels.

Blizzard’s annual cosplay showcase will also be featured in a stream revealing the winners and outstanding entries of the long-running costume showcase event. The rest of the day will also spotlight the global Blizzard community, art contests and exhibitions.

If you miss one of the streams, you can watch all the events for free after being posted to the BlizzCon video archive.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Blizzard Entertainment, it was originally born as a silicon synapse under the founders Mike Mohheim, Frank Pierce and Allen Adham. Blizzard will also release an in-game gear celebration collection at Blizzard Shop.

Essentials PackMoon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of WarcraftTracer’s OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm30th Anniversary Overwatch player icon and spray (coming soon) * Plus 5 Loot Boxes StarCraft II and StarCraft Set: Commemorate 3 Decades of Remastered Portrait Blizzard (coming soon) 10 Hearthstone Dark Moon Fair Card Pack Madness Diablo III Pets and Portraits (coming soon) * In addition to all of the Heroic Pack Essential Packs: Overwatch World of Warcraft Raynhardt (Legendary) Snowstorm Mount (coming soon) Hearthstone Diablo III Wing’s Dark Moon Fair Random Madness on Legendary Cards (coming soon) Epic Pack In addition to all of the Heroic Packs, World of Warcraft game time 30th 5 Hearthstone Dark Moon Fair Card Pack Golden Madness 3 Golden Loot Box for Overwatch Diablo III Helm Transmog Items (coming soon)

Blizzard added that the detailed schedule will be revealed as BlizzCon Online’s launch date approaches, and that other anniversary-related activities will take place “during the BlizzCon period.”

