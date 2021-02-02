The team takes the next big step to scale up quantum computing





Cryogenic CMOS chip platform. The chip itself is just below the glowing component that houses the qubit.Credit: University of Sydney

Scientists and engineers at the University of Sydney and Microsoft Corporation have opened the next chapter in quantum technology with the invention of a single chip capable of generating the control signals of thousands of qubits, which are components of quantum computers.

“To realize the potential of quantum computing, we need to run thousands, if not millions, of qubits,” said the chip designer, who collaborates with Microsoft and the University of Sydney. Said Professor David Riley.

“The world’s largest quantum computer currently runs at just 50 qubits,” he said. “Part of this small reason is due to the limitations of the physical architecture that controls qubits.”

“Our new chips put an end to those limits.”

The results were published in Nature Electronics.

Most quantum systems require qubits or qubits to operate at temperatures close to absolute zero (-273.15 degrees). This is to prevent quantum computers from losing the “quantum” property of matter and light needed to perform special calculations.

In order for a quantum device to do something useful, it needs instructions. This means sending and receiving electronic signals to and from the cue bits. Current quantum architectures require many wires.

“Current machines create beautiful arrays of wires to control signals. They look like inverted golden bird’s nests and chandeliers. Clean, but basically impractical. That is, the machine cannot be scaled up to perform useful calculations. There is a real input / output bottleneck, “said Professor Reilly, who is also a senior researcher at the ARC Center for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS). I am.

Dr. Kushardas, a senior hardware engineer at Microsoft, co-inventor of the chip, said: “Our device eliminates all of these cables. Only two wires that carry information as inputs can generate thousands of qubits of control signals.

“This will change everything in quantum computing.”

The control chip was developed by Microsoft Quantum Laboratories at the University of Sydney. This is a unique industry-academia collaboration that is changing the way scientists tackle engineering challenges.

“Building a quantum computer is probably the most difficult engineering task of the 21st century. This cannot be achieved by working with a small team of university laboratories in a single country, but it is a global technology giant like Microsoft. We need the scale that we provide, “said Professor Riley.

“Through our partnership with Microsoft, we not only proposed, but built a theoretical architecture for overcoming I / O bottlenecks.

“We demonstrated this by designing a custom silicon chip and coupling it into a quantum system,” he said. “I am convinced that this is the most advanced integrated circuit ever built to operate at very low temperatures.”

If realized, quantum computers will revolutionize information technology by solving problems beyond the scope of classical computers in various fields such as encryption, medicine, finance, artificial intelligence, and logistics. I promise.

Power budget

Quantum computers are at the same stage as classic computers were in the 1940s. Machines like the world’s first computer, ENIAC, required a control system room to achieve useful functions.

In-situ cryogenic chip platform in the dilution refrigerator. The device can operate at 0.1 Kelvin.Credit: University of Sydney

It took decades to overcome the scientific and engineering challenges that allowed billions of transistors to be installed in mobile phones.

“Our industry is probably facing even greater challenges to move quantum computing beyond the ENIAC stage,” says Professor Reilly.

“We need to design a very complex silicon chip that works at 0.1 Kelvin,” he said. “It’s a 30 times colder environment than deep space.”

Dr. Sebastian Pauka’s PhD research at the University of Sydney covered much of the work of interfacing quantum devices with chips. “Operating at such low temperatures means that the power budget is very low. If you try to put more power into the system, the whole thing will overheat.”

To achieve that result, scientists from Sydney and Microsoft have built state-of-the-art integrated circuits that operate at very low temperatures.

“This was achieved by designing a system that operates in the immediate vicinity of the qubit without interfering with the operation of the qubit,” says Professor Reilly.

“Cubit’s current control systems are, so to speak, a few meters away from action. They exist primarily at room temperature.

“In our system, we don’t have to leave the cryogenic platform. The chip is there with the qubits. This means low power and high speed. This is the true control system of quantum technology.”

Year of engineering

“It takes years of engineering development to find a way to control these devices,” said Professor Reilly. “We started this device four years ago when the University of Sydney began a partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft is Australia’s largest investment in quantum technology.

“We built a lot of models and design libraries to capture the behavior of transistors at very low temperatures. Then we built the device, validated it, characterized it, and finally connected it to the qubit and actually I had to make sure it worked. “

Professor Stephen Garton, Vice President and Principal of the University of Sydney, said: “The entire university community is proud of Professor Riley’s success and looks forward to a long-standing partnership with Microsoft.”

Professor Riley said the field has now changed radically. “It’s not just” here is my qubit “. It’s about how to build all the layers and all the technologies to build a real machine.

“The partnership with Microsoft allows us to work with academic rigor and see the results implemented immediately.”

Professor Duncan Ibison, Vice President (Research), said: “The partnership with Microsoft was to realize a vision inspired by David Riley that enables quantum technology. It’s great to see that vision come true.”

“If we were only in academia, this chip would never have been made,” said Professor Riley.

Australian scientists said he wouldn’t stop there.

“We have just embarked on this new wave of quantum innovation,” he said. “The great thing about this partnership is that it’s not just about publishing papers and moving on. Now we can continue the blueprint for enabling quantum technology on an industrial scale.”

SJ Pauka et al, Cryogenic CMOS chip for generating multiple qubit control signals, Nature Electronics (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41928-020-00528-y

Quote: Beyond Qubits: The team acquired quantum computing (2021) from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-qubits-team-big-scale-quantum on February 2, 2021. , February 2nd) has taken the next big step to scale up. html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

