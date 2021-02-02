Nintendo Switch game release schedule confirmed, not exciting





Nintendo shares the 2021 release calendar, and it’s clear that it’s not too exciting to look at.

Nintendo has announced a New Year’s release calendar, but it’s not well worth the excitement. The 2021 release calendar is pretty naked, but Nintendo is still doing very well. Recently, Switch has outperformed its handheld predecessor, the 3DS, in sales to date. The 3DS was released in 2011 and has sold 75.94 million units over its lifetime. Switches have nearly half their lifespan (less than four years in use) and have sold 79.87 million units to date. Simply put, the switch is absolutely crushing it in terms of sales.

There was also widespread speculation surrounding the rumored Switch Pro. US Nintendo president Doug Bowser has dismissed those rumors, but some data-mined evidence suggests the opposite. Dataminer SciresM has found code that suggests an upgraded switch console, OLED screen, improved cooling system and battery life, and support for 4K graphics in Realtek chip format. But even if that happens, Nintendo says it won’t arrive in the near future.

Switch Pro is exciting, but Nintendo shares the 2021 release calendar, which is far from exciting. There are only three Nintendo titles with fixed release dates. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Furion February 12, Bravely Default II February 26, New Pokemon Snapon April 30. Several other games are listed, but they are all marked as TBA. These games are sequels to Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The latter two titles are specifically listed as “temp”. This information is from Nintendo’s latest financial report.

Judging from this year’s list of confirmed titles, this is pretty disappointing. Nintendo wasn’t expected to announce a new game through financial reporting (it’s just under-marketing), but you can see all of the company’s confirmed games this year. It really shows how this year at Nintendo hasn’t been so lively. All of these can be great titles that deserve fun, but if the quality is good enough, there’s no quantity at all.

However, keep in mind that Nintendo is probably working on a number of unreleased titles. No one really knows what else Nintendo is working on at this point, but it’s pretty safe to assume that Metroid Prime 4, and perhaps even the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, won’t arrive this year.

