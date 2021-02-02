Valorant patch 2.02 note: rifle accuracy change, Omen teleport bug fix





Brave people get a little more difficult. The latest patch for the game, released on Tuesday, makes the rifle more inaccurate if the player fires the rifle on the move.

Thanks to this patch, all rifles are significantly less accurate while the player is running, and slightly less accurate while walking or crouching. This means that in most battles, especially those that occur over long distances, the player must stop moving altogether before firing so that the shot hits the target accurately. Valorant had already penalized running and shooting players, but this patch should give much higher results and stop people altogether before they start firing.

The trade-off between movement and shooting in Valorant has so far been a frequent target for Riot’s balancing. Too much punishment for movement can make the game feel unnecessarily slow and lead to clunky fire fights. But if you don’t punish your movements enough, the game loses some tension and cautious movements and helps to entertain tactical shooters like Valorant.

In addition to the shooting changes, this patch also brings a fix for the Omen bug that caused his teleport to get stuck in the corners of certain objects. This should make it easier for Omen players to teleport exactly where they intended, rather than moving directly to the enemy’s crosshairs.

To see all the changes that patch 2.02 has made to Valorant, check the entire patch notes.

Brave Patch 2.02 Note Weapon Update

Updated rifle movement accuracy (Bulldog / Guardian / Phantom / Vandal)

Greatly increased the amount of error all rifles receive when moving and shooting to combat the sensation of performing kills with rifles. With these changes, kills when traveling with a rifle are rarer, especially at long distances, but are still possible nearby. Watch this carefully and continue to make fine adjustments as needed.

Increased running error for the entire rifle by 3.75 >>> 5.0 Increased walking error for the entire rifle. 8 >>> 1.1 Increased crouching movement error for the entire rifle. 3 >>>. 8 Competitor updates

[Developers Note: Please read our full 2.02 Competitive changes rundown, which also goes into whats next for Episode 2]

Improved Effectiveness or Rank Rating Convergence: Players will converge to Matchmaking Ratings (MMR) faster and will need less games to prove their rank. This will allow players to reach the appropriate rank with fewer matches.

This will help everyone reach a rank / leaderboard rank that will explain their skills faster. I wanted to launch a new ranking system a bit conservatively, but in some cases I believe I had to play too many games to reach the intended rank. By doubling the effect of convergence, players at the extreme end can see an increase in rated ratings of 40 or higher and quickly push to the right rank.

Players from irons to diamonds who perform very well in the match (compared to their average performance) get a bonus rank rating.

This helps emphasize matches that outperform average performance. In turn, you rank up just a little faster and you will be rewarded for the game you killed it. Keep in mind that this means you’re doing better than average, not your teammates or opponents.

Consider this other system that helps you fight the Smurfs who are doing really well in the game. As they rank up faster now, their ranks will better reflect their skills (as they enter higher skill matches). Changed Diamond 3 to a ready-made size with a maximum of 2 players. I needed a proof basis before I entered Immortal. This requires the player to prepare the leaderboard and create a 5 stack buffer before Immortal.

We want to value and support those who can play and compete with our friends as much as possible, but we want to ensure that the players who participate in the leaderboard are highly reliable and competitive. I will.

We want to maintain the prestige of Immortal + and we need a small buffer so that players can prove their skills before entering Immortal. This prevents the last 5 stacks of Immortal and prepares the Diamond 3 player for the upcoming entry. Diamond 3 is essentially the final proof of Immortal +.

The current leaderboard rank is[キャリア：アクトランク]It will be displayed on the tab. At the end of the Act, the final leaderboard rank will be retained and displayed on the Act Rank badge you have earned. Mode Updates Add rate limiters to the in-game weapons store to prevent players from quickly and continuously spamming their purchases. Potential performance issues Rate limiting is loose in most modes, but more stringent in deathmatch.Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that allowed players to silently plant spikes (credits here) Fixed an issue where players couldn’t move after exiting the Sova Drone or Cypher camera (thanks you, you, and you) Fixed an issue where players couldn’t leave the Cyphers camera Fixed an issue where players couldn’t see or move the mouse (screaming to you and you) picking up weapons stacked on top of each other and trying to pick up both Fixed a bug where the chat box was left open in the game[すべての敵をミュート]Fixed a bug that caused enemy messages to appear in Deathmatch while the setting was enabled Fixed a bug where the cue limit penalty for players who repeatedly evaded cues was not always scaled properly The promotion screen was displayed shorter Fixed a bug that caused the wrong immortal icon to appear in some places for longer than intended Fixed a bug that made text hard to read on the end-of-game screen, lobby, and match history Various localizations Fixed an issue where various abilities in the smoke of the languages ​​Brimstone and Jetts were visible on the target but did not work. Fixed an issue with OmensShroudedStep targeting where it would get stuck in a corner at a much greater distance. Fixed an issue that throws Yorus Fakeout. Due to the teleporter, another projectile that was later thrown played agent audio instead of object audio. Fixed an issue where the Split Skys Seeker could not find enemies on the Split B site zipline platform when using the Gate Crash Fixed Buckwheat and would get stuck in various places on the map. Fixed an issue where Omen could change equipment immediately after selecting a “from shadow” map location that wouldn’t play the proper walking animation immediately after the owl drone ended. When using the dark cover when network conditions are bad Fixed an issue that could cause the Owl’s camera to come off Fixed an issue that caused spikes Can be planted on the Sages wall of the Icebox site.she is

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos