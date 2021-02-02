Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitresque reveals height





This week, Resident Evil Village character Lady Arcina Dimitresque has been given heights. Official height. Based on the information provided by the creator of the game, we know the height of the character. These are the people who have determined the height ratio and how the game will be perceived by the general public, and inevitably those who ask questions. This terrifying monster of the character stands above all of us.

“Recently, Lady Dimitresque and her daughters have received far more attention than we expected,” said Tomonori Tanako, art director at Resident Evil Village. “It’s great that they can be in the limelight as an icon of Resident Evil Village. Especially Lady Dimitresque has received a lot of fanfare at home and abroad, and the whole development team is very happy.

“I heard her height is interesting,” Tanako said. “Including her hat and high heels: 2.9 meters (about 9 feet, 6 inches high. These bewitching and vampire characters become relentless in pursuit of Ethan. When you enter the castle you meet them I can’t wait. May’s Dimitresque. ”

The game “Resident Evil Village” will be fully released on May 7, 2021. At that point, Lady Dimitresque is ready to shatter your hopes and dreams and scare your heart over time. You can pre-order this game now.

Above you will see a recent one-hour presentation by the creator of the game Resident Evil Village (also known as Resident Evil 8: Village). What else do I need to see or hear if I don’t have enough information about the content of this game before making a purchase? This is absolute madness!

