Starship Trooper-Terran Command gameplay announced





Game developer Artistocrats and publisher Slitherine Ltd. Recently released a gameplay public video of the next video game, Starship Troopers – Terran Command.

The new video will have an hour of discussion about upcoming games. It was revealed that the launch window is scheduled for June 2021. It will be released to PC via Steam. Also, the footage they’re trying to show is in the early stages of gameplay and hasn’t been fully optimized yet.

Check out the instructions here via Steam:

About this game

Starship Troopers – Terran Command is a thrilling real-time strategy game set in the movie world of Starship Troopers. Command mobile infantry and take part in the fight against spider threats. Form, develop, and control your army to effectively balance your tactical advantage with your number strength. Make sure that human civilization, not insects, still dominates the galaxy!

Story campaign

The population of the harsh desert planet Kwarasha needs our help. Their daily lives in the mining industry are hampered by new dangers, arachnids, that they cannot face on their own. Mobile infantry move quickly, regain control of the planet, and smash everything with two or more legs. Take part in this exciting military campaign, meet unique characters, see amazing places and experience a heroic war with bugs-everything will be presented live on FED NET!

Tactics and numbers

Arachnids can rely on virtually unlimited numbers, but mobile infantry need to develop effective tactics to overcome this imbalance. Place your units in strategic locations to cover important chokepoints and use altitude levels tactically to gain superior firepower. However, keep in mind that in combat mechanics such as the True Line of Sight and True Line of Fire, bugs can ambush every corner, as they are well known for their use of surprise attacks and deception.

Units and abilities

MI commanders are free to use a variety of unique units, weapons and special abilities. Infantry squads armed with Morita assault rifles and MX-90 fragmentation grenades form the main force of your army. Rocket troopers provide deadly payloads with pinpoint accuracy, but engineers are essential to strengthening defensive positions in MG turrets, barricades, and minefields. As the campaign progressed, technological advances led to the trueness of federal weapons, with E-Pulse rifles, TAC fighter airstrikes, heavily armed Marauder mechas, and many developments optimized to spray bug equals across the battlefield. Unleash the possibilities of.

Main functions

– An immersive storyline campaign featuring unique missions, characters and many Starship Trooper flavors – Dozens of unique unit types, each with its own special abilities. – Terrain height, true line of sight, true fire lines provide deep tactical gameplay. – Manage your fleet of dropships, expand your basic infrastructure, capture strategic locations, strengthen your army and unlock new weapons (heroics, explosions, gussets, bugs). Lots of bugs.

See also

Here is the video:

