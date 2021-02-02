What’s new in Apex Legend Season 8 Everything you need to know





Apex Legend Season 8 is out today and there are some changes you need to know before joining the match. There are map changes, new legends, new guns and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Mayhem, Apex Legend Season 8.

New Legend: Hughes

Walter “Fuse” Fitzroy is an explosives expert who grew up in a salvo, a dangerous planet controlled by military commanders. His childhood friend Maggie was aiming to be one of the warlords mentioned, but Hughes turned to the Apex game.

Hughes’ abilities are as explosive and chaotic as his home planet. His passive ability, the Grenadier, allows you to hold additional grenades per inventory slot. Also, thanks to the artificial arm, it can fire farther and faster than the enemy.

Knuckle clusters are his tactical ability to fire cluster munitions from his metal arms. The bomb splits into barrages that shower his enemies.

Last but not least, his ultimate, Mother Road. It bombs explosives that form a ring of fire and surrounds enemy squads on all sides.

Kings Canyon Map changes new features in Apex Legends Season 8

Kings Canyon is back with more changes in Apex Legend Season 8. The development team modified the existing area while expanding the map with a whole new area. Here are some of the key points that the team has focused on:

A more attractive drop point in the northwestern part of the map. Improved outflow, artillery, containment, and rotation to pits in northern locations. Third-party mitigation: Add a whole new section of the map that didn’t exist before to provide more information. First drop option Thins the dense small POI to provide more breathing space and reduce chokepoints in combat. New map to create highlands and gain power positions on the fly New weapons scattered throughout the mechanic map allow you to quickly adjust gear. , You need a little foresight when looting

Two major new features added to Kings Canyon are the Observatory and Explosives Hold. You can raise the tower to get good vantage points on the spot, but if you let go of the grenade and open it, the hold will include additional loot.

You can read about all the changes here in the official blog post.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeaters

The 30-30 Repeater is the first new gun added to the Apex Legend since Bolt in Season 6. This is a heavy ammo gun that needs to be rechambered between shots.

The gun has a built-in charge mechanic, so if you have enough patience, you can do more damage with each shot. This has a long reload time, so we need to count all the shots. But there comes a new magazine.

Golden magazine

These Legendary Tier Magazines are new magazines added in Season 8. It has the same capacity as the purple magazine, but has special features.

The Golden Mug will automatically reload the attached weapon when it is stored. This happens a bit late and cannot be replaced immediately without a manual reload.

Mug can be used for light, heavy, energy and sniper weapons.

New Battle Pass Apex Legends Season 8 New Features

This time, Battle Pass offers Bangalore, Lifeline, Flatline and Longbow Legendary Skins.

This path has a clear action hero theme, thanks to the influence of Hughes and his Salvo. And as always, you’ll need 950 Apex coins to unlock. The bundle costs 2,800 coins and starts at level 25 of the pass.

If you’re not in the mood to earn enough points to earn it, that little boost will immediately net you Bangalore skin.

Weapon adjustment

Weapons in the Red Care Package continue to be used this season, but fully kitted gold weapons are still being replaced. The changes to Gold Weapon are as follows:

Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

In addition to the above changes, the bolt damage has been reduced by one, and the alternator and spitfire have been slightly stronger. However, the reload time for the Spitfire has been extended.

Gold stabilizers and double taps have also been removed from the Season 8 loot pool.

Legend Balance Apex Legend Season 8 New Features

In Apex Legend Season 8, the balance has changed significantly. Most notably, Wraith’s hitbox is even bigger.

Here are some other important changes you should be aware of:

Wall:

Sheila angle increased from 120 to 180 Wall health increased from 1hp to 45hp during build phase (sniper round still penetrates)

horizon:

The effective cooldown of the gravity lift has been increased from 21 seconds to 25 seconds. When the gravity lift disappears, a 15 second cooldown timer will start.

Donkey:

Loot in unopened care packages is now displayed in Eye for Quality and can be accessed from the Black Market Boutique.

caustic:

As soon as the Caustics team was eliminated, all gas began to dissipate.

Mirage:

Mirage Decoy creates footsteps.

If you want to see all the tweaks in more detail, be sure to read the blog post about game patch notes.

That’s all you need to know about the new features in Apex Legend Season 8. There haven’t been as many changes here as last season, but it’s still pretty important information.

