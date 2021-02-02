Where to find Chag Cannon Exotic Weapons on Fortnite





Epic Games

It’s no wonder now that exotic weapons are the best way to spend a hard-earned gold bar in Fortnite Season 5.

These guns go beyond the normal loot pool and usually help you approach the elusive Victory Royale. If you find yourself playing a more supportive role in your team, or if you’re just someone who just gets a kick from healing, this new exotic weapon is for you.

After leaking a while ago, Slurp Bazooka finally appeared in the game, except for the name Chug Cannon, which is just above your alley. If you are familiar with bandage bazookas, consider this new exotic as a better version of it.

However, the Chag Cannon is a bit hard to come by, so you can track it here.

Location of Chag Cannon

If you are going to buy this exotic weapon, you first need to make sure that you have 600 gold bars supplied.

Once that’s done, you need to track Remedy. She currently has two spawns, both around Craggy Cliffs.

Keep in mind that characters don’t always spawn, so if you’re crazy about finding a gun, you may need to check both spots.

What is it for?

Like a bandaged bazooka, the Chag Cannon occupies two inventory slots and heals the team.

The Chag Cannon can be refilled with a shield, unlike the corresponding one, so it can be refilled with a chag. You can also perform splash healing. This means that if you don’t heal your teammates carefully in combat, you can help your opponents.

Given that there is only 600 gold in gold, at least many players are expected to try it, but it can be a very contextual weapon.

Let’s see if this weapon can enter the meta, or if the player base decides that the bandage bazooka will work well.

Read Next: Fortnite Valentine’s Day Cosmetic Leak Following v15.30

