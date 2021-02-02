Finally the new Nintendo multiplayer server system





This week, Nintendo has added a new multiplayer server system to the gaming world. This is the first time Nintendo has a new server in the last 10 years (or so much). If you’ve played multiplayer games on Nintendo consoles or portable game consoles in the last 10 years, you may have used “NEX”. Soon, Nintendo games will be heavily NPLN-intensive.

This is good news for Nintendo gamers. Nintendo is preparing for a large multiplayer fix job with game transfers and game launches in the near future. The first game to test the new NPLN system was a demo-style Monster Hunter Rise.

The only annoyance with this change is Nintendo’s approach. Nintendo doesn’t seem to just push a bunch of games to a new server system at once. It makes a lot of sense – it’s better to have something that works than something that breaks quickly. It’s unlikely that Nintendo will offer a very flashy “suddenly things get better” release.

Like most Nintendo hardware and software, the goal is a “just work” type of goal. As sources suggest in Nintendo Life, the transition is a gradual, ideally undetectable sequence of movements, so it’s not a fireworks show.

The first game you’ll see in this multiplayer system upgrade is Monster Hunter Rise. If you want to see the potential of this new server system, get the game as soon as possible. Crossing your fingers makes everything go smoothly, making multiplayer support as quick as possible. If you want to get this game in the most spectacular way possible, take a look at the latest Monster Hunter Nintendo Switch on the timeline below-it’s wild!

