Game + releases mobile app for skill-based gaming competitions





Game + has released a mobile app that allows you to play for real money in skill-based game contests.

This app is available on iOS and Google Play. It provides a secure market where people can create or accept game challenges for money and automatically transfer their winnings to their accounts.

To use the Game + Platform, after successful identity verification, gamers will create an account and receive a Game + Discover prepaid card (issued by MetaBank) that can be used anywhere Discover is accepted. Signed up members will receive a 5% cashback at the time of purchase according to the Terms of Service.

Once a member account is set up, you can use the app to send challenges to your friends, choose from a library of over 50 games, choose the console or mobile device you want to compete with, and set the amount. It will be like. I want to put it in the game line.

Image credit: Game +

They play the game and the winner reports the result to the app. The app will automatically transfer funds to the winner’s account. Game + members can participate in contests on various device formats such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iPhone and Android.

This is not an original idea. However, on many platforms in the past, it has always been difficult to get the loser to admit that he lost the match. Another startup with the same idea, Pllay, has automated match monitoring to help determine who the winner is.

Game + not only promotes skill-based competitive direct challenges among friends, but also allows users to spend money on challenges with a wider community. The platform currently supports a number of popular games such as FIFA, Madden, NBA 2K, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Hello, Tekken, Street Fighter, Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League. Members can join the hub of their favorite games to create challenges and share them with the community, just as they would challenge their friends.

Game + said it solves two of the most annoying problems in promoting games for money. First, we provide a bank-level financial backend. This allows payments to be quickly and securely transferred to the winner’s account without undue delays or hidden fees. And, just as importantly, Game + will create a dispute resolution system that, like banks, will review all users and judge the evidence of the match being contested to determine the winner. To ensure fairness.

Game + wants to build a clean and reliable community where members’ funds are safe and matches are fairly determined. The Game + app has been certified to comply with age verification and geolocation obligations under the Illegal Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 (UIGEA). The accreditation was completed earlier this year by a prestigious independent laboratory that establishes new standards of legitimacy and trust in space.

The Game + app can be downloaded on iOS or Google Play (standard data rates may apply). You must be at least 18 years old to create an account with Game +. Game + is not available in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota, or Tennessee. However, in other states, skill-based games are not considered illegal gambling.

Players must load a minimum of $ 20 from their credit or debit card at sign-up to open a Game + account. When you invite new friends to Game +, the company gives both you and your friends $ 10 credits to play with each other. A $ 20 pot to see who is really good. You can carry up to $ 10,000 in balance with your Game + account.

Signing up for a Game + card is free and there is no monthly account maintenance fee. However, Game + may charge a monthly fee of $ 1.50 for the service, which will be exempted if you complete at least one contest that month.

The Game + app allows you to search for friends and other gamers (must be Game + authorized users) and send face-to-face challenge invitations. You can also post public invitations to the Game + community. Unless both players agree to withdraw from the challenge, withdrawal will not be allowed once the challenge invitation is accepted. You must continue the challenge or confiscate the challenge and the amount associated with the challenge.

